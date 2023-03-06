Tim's boo-boo leads to win-win

Shafrizal Saleh looking relieved he has finally got off the mark in the 2023 season, even if Jewel Sixty-One was a ride that fell on his lap by mistake. Trainer Tim Fitzsimmons was supposed to book Zyrul Nor Azman. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI

Zyrul Nor Azman can expect a nice dinner treat from trainer Tim Fitzsimmons very soon.

Most racegoers would do a double take reading that.

The likeable jockey did ride a winner on Saturday. But, hold your horses, Ahone is trained by Alwin Tan – not Fitzsimmons.

Neither could the 2022 Singapore champion trainer be remembering Zyrul for their last win. It was Nate’s Champion on Oct 23, 2021, unless Zyrul likes cold dishes.

If anything, Fitzsimmons should be rewarding the rider of his only Saturday winner, $87 outsider Jewel Sixty-One – Shafrizal Saleh.

But that is where the Australian handler sheepishly admitted he made a blunder that he was very remorseful about.

Instead of booking Zyrul as he had intended, a brain fade saw him keying in Shafrizal’s name on the Singapore Turf Club racing portal.

He realised the inadvertent switch only late. But, with Jewel Sixty-One going back-to-back in the $50,000 Class 4 Division 1 race over 1,400m, he was off the hook.

Not only the all-the-way victory provided Shafrizal a much-needed gulp of oxygen after a long lean spell, but Ahone’s maiden win was also a nice quid pro quo for Zyrul.

“It was supposed to be Zyrul. It’s only when I was watching Track Talk that I saw the rider as Shafrizal,” said a contrite Fitzsimmons.

“I probably made the mistake while thinking of Raising Sixty-One because Shafrizal last rode that horse. I also had so many things on my mind.

“It was too late for me to change as I would have got a big fine. It worked out good, Shafrizal rode him a treat and got his first winner.

“But I feel really bad for Zyrul as he helps me out a lot. I’ll definitely have to make it up to him with a nice dinner.”

Shafrizal, who seldom rides for the Fitzsimmons yard, was certainly not sorry for the windfall.

Since his last win on Centurion on Sept 10, Michael Clements’ former apprentice had gone through 102 rides without saluting the judge.

Jewel Sixty-One was also his first winning pairing with Fitzsimmons at their 10th time of asking, albeit accidental.

The Johor Bahru resident did not realise it was a mix-up until he bumped into Zyrul on Wednesday.

A heated exchange could have taken place, but small-minded the two good friends are not.

“Zy told me, ‘hey, how come I’m not riding Jewel Sixty-One and it’s your name on the racecard?’

He then joked: ‘let’s split half-half if you win’,” said Shafrizal.

“Anyway, I’ve never ridden the horse before, and Tim told me James Peters’ horse (Star Victory) would go forward and we would just sit behind him.

“But, when I was trapped wide, there was no point staying there. So I just rolled forward and led.

“The horse was always travelling good and relaxed, but in the last 300m, I thought ‘gone’. I’ll have to wait for another ride for my first 2023 winner.

“But he kept going when I pulled the whip, pushed and pushed. I was so happy we hit the line first.”

So was Zyrul, despite the loss of opportunity, and regardless of the eventual win-win scenario from Ahone’s success.

“I’m really happy for Shafrizal, and I’m not saying that because I also won a race. It was his first win after a long time,” he said.

“He rode Tim’s horse really well.”

Fitzsimmons said the US-bred five-year-old by First Samurai had trained on since his Class 5 win on Feb 12, but he was not oozing optimism after the barrier draw.

“This horse had a few issues that delayed him, but in hindsight, he needed more time,” he said.

“I was worried by the wide barrier. He would have to do too much work to get across.

“If he had drawn a (good) barrier, I thought he would have a better chance. But he rolled forward and fought hard for the win.”

Sitting at 55 winners on the Kranji log, Shafrizal is fast approaching the century of wins across both sides of the Causeway. The Penang rider boasted 43 winners in Malaysia before he moved South in 2016.

He puts his barren run down to his upgraded status as a freelance jockey.

“I’ve had less support since I turned professional. It’s very competitive,” he said.

“I still help Michael Clements every morning, but I get fewer rides from him as he’s now got Ibrahim Mamat. I also ride a lot for Donna Logan, Fitzsimmons, Jerome Tan.

“I thought Country Boss and Wednesday were my best chances. Honestly, I thought Jewel Sixty-One was in a strong race with horses like Pacific Charm and January.

“But then, I saw it was a small field of eight, and he had a light weight as he was up in class. I thought with some luck, he might have a chance.”

He did, even if the real stroke of luck came five days earlier in Fitzsimmons’ office when a mouse click went astray.