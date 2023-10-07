Title in Ong's sights after four-timer

A crouching Bruno Queiroz driving trainer Jason Ong's fourth winner Fighting Hero to the line at Kranji on Saturday. The Brazilian rider capped the day with a treble of his own to bring his Singapore tally to 15 winners.

A second career four-timer on Saturday has suddenly given Jason Ong a slightly more breathable six-win buffer at the top of the Singapore trainers’ premiership.

After swopping the yellow jersey with reigning Singapore champion trainer Tim Fitzsimmons since June, Ong hit a purple patch with a treble and doubles from mid-August through September.

But his Australian rival kept up with the pace by hitting back with six winners during that period.

Ong headed into Saturday two winners clear, but has, for the first time this season, put a bit of daylight behind him after Nature Chief, Pacific Master, Top Field and Fighting Hero took him to 45 winners while Fitzsimmons remained at 39 winners after firing blanks.

With 11 meetings left in the 2023 season, Saturday’s meeting may well prove to be the tipping point in the title fight.

Ong, 35, who launched his stable only in September 2019, saw it differently, though.

It is nice to enjoy a sizeable cushion with the winning post in sight. But, to the young Australian-trained horseman, the battle is anything but over until the finishing tape on the last day of competition on Dec 30.

“Until the last meeting comes up, I still believe there is a fight left, a long way to go,” said Ong.

“As long as my horses pull up good, that’s what really matters. Hopefully, I keep having winners every week.”

However, he admitted a first title had been on his mind for a while, even more so now.

“With racing ending next year, I want to finish up on a good note and achieve something. I’d like to win the title for sure,” he said.

Saturday’s big haul equalled his previous best day at the office on April 9, 2022 when he chalked up a similar score with Per Incrown, Surrey Hills, High Voltage and The Wild Prince.

His go-to jockey Koh Teck Huat then contributed three of the wins (Oscar Chavez was aboard Surrey Hills).

The second four-timer comprised another treble, but from Brazilian jockey Bruno Queiroz. Koh added one – Nature Chief ($28), an unraced Time Test four-year-old, in Race 2.

At the 100m mark of the $20,000 Open Maiden (1,000m), Ong actually knew he could not lose what was to become the first leg of his prolific day.

His other debutant, odds-on favourite Wins Eight (Queiroz), led his stablemate throughout, aided no doubt by their barriers No. 1 and 2 respectively.

The younger half of the duo, Wins Eight, a three-year-old colt by Street Boss, looked to be travelling the better when he drew clear at the 200m, but he shortened strides late.

The quinella was still guaranteed, though. A ½-length split them, but in the reverse order – which did not actually surprise Ong, either way.

“Both had worked well. I was confident they could finish 1-2,” he said.

“I don’t look at the market, both were top chances. But Wins Eight was the favourite probably because of barrier No. 1 and the Bruno factor, and also because he showed a lot of speed in his trial.

“But Nature Chief showed ability, too. My bloodstock agent Andrew Campbell bought him from the trials in New Zealand, and from Day 1, he was very professional.”

A race-to-race double then ensued with $94 long shot Pacific Master in the $50,000 Class 4 Division 2 race (1,200m) for the least expected of the four wins.

The Snitzel four-year-old had not done anything earth-shattering in two starts, but more pointedly, Ong barely knew him.

He is one of five Pacific Stable wards who just moved to his yard after trainer Michael Clements called it a day on Sept 30.

“I just took over the horse from Michael about two weeks ago. I didn’t know the horse well, but I was happy with the way he was,” said Ong.

“I tried something different with him. When I watched his past races, I thought he’d need blinkers, and we got the results today.”

However, second favourites Top Field ($17) and Fighting Hero ($20) in the $30,000 Class 5 race (1,800m) and $50,000 Class 4 Division 1 race (1,200m) respectively were no jaw-droppers.

“I knew I had a good card today with 20 horses. With horses like Top Field, Fighting Hero and Major King, I was expecting at least a double,” he said.

“To win four, I’m very happy. It could’ve been five, but unfortunately, Major King just missed out by a neck.

“I’ve always liked Top Field. He’s been working very well with the crossover noseband and the pacifiers.

“Bruno was very confident and he rode a very calm and patient race on him.

“As for Fighting Hero, I used to think he was more of a turf horse. But, after he won over 1,000m with Nunes in Class 5, he seemed to like Polytrack better.

“As they get older, I think they tend to appreciate Polytrack more.”

While Ong owes a lot of his success to four-time Singapore champion jockey Manoel Nunes, the emerging association with Queiroz is not just a Brazilian spin-off.

Ong has supplied the 22-year-old with eight of his impressive tally of 15 winners.

“Jason is a good trainer. He puts no pressure on me, we have had many winners together,” said the former two-time Brazilian champion jockey.

manyan@sph.com.sg

Saturday's Singapore results