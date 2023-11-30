Top Aussie jockey Lane lands Kosi job in HK

Damian Lane rides Lim's Kosciuszko in the Hong Kong Mile on Dec 10.

Top Australian jockey Damian Lane will be Lim’s Kosciuszko’s new rider in Hong Kong on Dec 10.

Trainer Daniel Meagher was pleased he was able to secure the services of the international jockey, who has become a staple on the world stage with big-race wins in Japan, Dubai and Hong Kong.

The Melbourne-based, Perth-born jockey also happens to hold a spot on the Meaghers’ wall of fame.

“Damian won a Group 1 race for my brother Chris at Moonee Valley, the Moir Stakes on our good mare Pippie,” said Meagher.

“He’s a world-class jockey who also won the Hong Kong Vase (with Japan’s Win Marilyn) last year.

“He’s riding two Japanese horses up there. I know his agent Dean Hawkes well, I called him and he said Damian was interested.”

Some probably thought the plum ride would have gone back to Marc Lerner following his masterful first ride on Lim’s Kosciuszko at his last-start win in the Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) on Nov 11.

But Meagher said it was a team decision taken in the Kermadec six-year-old’s best interests.

“Mr Lim Siah Mong (owner) wanted someone with experience in those high-pressure races. That’s his prerogative,” he said.

“Marc will ride Kosi next year. More importantly, we want to get Singapore behind the horse – he’s our last runner in Hong Kong.

“He will face a monumental task, but I think he can still showcase what a good horse he is.”

