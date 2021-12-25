The top five horses to follow in 2022 season

KATAK

This five-year-old entire arrived from South Africa with an awesome record. Five wins from five outings. He will race in the colours of the Vasco Stable.

Katak was brought in to contest the big races and already he has been hitting the mark. He ran second to Hard Too Think in the QE II Cup and was a gallant fourth to Lim’s Lightning in the Gold Cup just last month.

In the short time that he has been here, he has shown us that he has the hard eye of a contender. Katak has got a huge future at Kranji.

REAL EFECTO

With a rating of 69 when he last faced the starter, Real Efecto looks too smart for his present company. Just a four-year-old, he has four wins, a second and four third placings from just 13 starts. Comfortable in races over the mile and beyond, he is a tough competitor.

We saw that when he won a 1,800m race in September. That day, he went after his rivals with the unrestrained relish of a pitbull finishing off a ribeye steak.

Jockey Danny Beasley won on him thrice. He will be jealously guarding that seat.

KASSAB

Trained by Michael Clements for the Al-Arabiya Stable, Kassab is by Exceed And Excel. As a two-year-old, he went under the hammer for $170,000.

Sparingly raced, he has had just four starts in the season gone by and has never been off the board, winning once and placing thrice.

When Kassab won, it was on debut on Jan 30. It was over the sharp 1,000m. Jockey Vlad Duric was in the saddle. Now that the champ has returned to Australia, there will be a jostle among jockeys for that coveted seat.

HEARTENING FLYER

Five wins and three seconds from just 12 starts. That is what got Heartening Flyer into this list. A five-year-old Kiwi-bred, he is like a bantam rooster – all strut and style – when parading. That is probably why he has always been a favourite with racegoers.

Trained by Clements for Tivic Stable, Heartening Flyer won the last race of the last season and he did it in style. It will not be a surprise if he wins at his first start of the new season.

DECEPTION

So you ask: “Who is that?”

Well, Deception is a three-year-old son of I Am Invincible who has been meticulously prepared by the outgoing Mark Walker. He has yet to face the starter but his three trials have been impressive.

From what we have seen of him at those trials, there has been no economy in effort. Deception is juiced, he is proud and he is serious.

He is like a young horse recruited into the cavalry. He wants to prove himself and he wants to do it fast. He could be a star in 2022.