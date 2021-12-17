The top impost is unlikely to stop African Rain

Here's a form analysis of Saturday’s South Africa (Turffontein Standside/Kenilworth).

RACE 1 (1,160M)

(9) BABY DONT HURT ME found support in both her starts. She could be third-time lucky.

(4) CARUSO is running close-up and could have her consistency rewarded.

(2) LOVE BITE should run well, if the blinkers can perk the horse up.

(5) TIME SILHOUETTE (improved with blinkers), (1) RIO SUPREMO and (12) LETHA could get into the money.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(6) IVALO’S PRINCE is holding form and could have the run of the race.

(7) MOTOWN MAGIC has the most scope for improvement and should be right there.

(3) ELUSIVE CURRENT is making her debut in new surroundings and could feature.

(1) SPICE MARKET, who should be at peak fitness, can benefit from the 4kg claim.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(2) MARGIN CALL has improved over this trip and has finished second in both starts with blinkers. The one to beat.

(1) ADIRA and (3) GLOBAL GODDESS have the form and experience to make their presence felt.

A bigger threat is likely to come from (4) CRUIZIN CALIFORNIA, who should be sharpened up by the blinkers.

The well-bred (5) WILDEST DREAMS is a likely improver over this distance.

RACE 4 (1,160M)

(15) QUICK RUN looks overdue for a win and could get her reward.

(9) LEMME GO found no support on debut but finished off strongly. He is sure to improve.

(6) BLACKBURN JET was not disgraced on debut but has an inside draw which could prove a problem on the straight course.

Watch the newcomers, especially (11) MATHIS.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) SAGE KING was returning from a rest and a gelding procedure when staying on to finish second over a shorter trip last time. He should be better suited to this distance with improved fitness.

(2) SECRET OASIS and (4) PINEAPPLE EXPRESS have improved with every start and are likely to make their presence felt again after their last-start seconds.

(5) SILENT WAR was drawn wide and was too far out of his ground when a fast fourth last time. He will enjoy the longer run-in.

RACE 6 (1,160M)

(3) SEA VIRESCENT is best over this course and distance and his form was franked. He gets the nod.

(2) GRAPPLER is no slouch and should make his intentions known.

(7) SUPER AGRA is holding form and should not be far off.

(1) THEORY OF FLIGHT will be catching late.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(1) AFRICAN RAIN has won his last two starts over this trip. He was impressive in his latest run. On that evidence, he rates as the one to beat despite shouldering top weight.

(8) HIGH HOSANNA is the best-weighted runner. The filly is going over a suitable course and trip.

(3) FIFTY FIVER is well in under the conditions, too. He won a sales race over further last time and boasts useful sprint form.

The hat-trick seeking (2) INTREPID and the consistent (4) KALAHARI FERRARI and (7) FINAL MOVE have claims, too.

RACE 8 (2,400M)

(3) BLACK THORN has won both his starts over this distance and should extend his statistics.

(5) RAISEAHALLELUJAH will enjoy this track, especially over this distance.

(1) THE KOP is giving weight all round but should not be far behind.

(2) WHITE FANG could go all the way with blinkers.

RACE 9 (1,100M)

(2) PLEASEDTOMEETYOU was returning from a rest when prominent throughout before tiring to finish fourth in the Merchants. Fit, he is likely to give another good sight over the slightly shorter trip.

(3) BEREAVE started slowly in that race but finished well to finish second. He should go close again despite the revised weights.

(4) AMBIORIX and (1) WORLDS YOUR OYSTER may have needed their outings in the same race and are capable of better showings.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

(2) WAR OF ATHENA never produced her ability in the sticky going last time and finished behind (4) JOHNNY HERO. (5) TIERRA DEL FUEGO was a further two lengths adrift. But War Of Athena is a horse with immense ability.

(1) MALMOOS could be perked up with the blinkers and poses the biggest danger.

RACE 11 (1,800M)

(3) CHAT CHING is the best-weighted runner. The filly is the likely improver following a pleasing seasonal pipeopener, so is likely to have a say.

(4) MARINA is the stable-elect and could be hard to oppose. She has enjoyed an ideal prep and arrives in good form over distances thought to be shorter than her best. The step-up to this trip and longer run-in will suit.

(1) PRETTY BETTY and (7) RAIN IN NEWMARKET are consistent and have claims, too.

RACE 12 (1,400M)

(1) BUREAU DES LEGENDE is on a roll and is looking for four successive wins.

(2) IRON WILL ran flat in his second run as a gelding and is coming off a short rest. Expect a better run.

(4) LITIGATION is maturing and could get into the mix.

(6) LOOK YOURSELF has not been out of the money and could keep his record intact.

RACE 13 (1,800M)

The hat-trick-seeking (1) HOEDSPRUIT is likely to make another bold bid despite the top weight.

His progressive stablemate (9) ONE WAY TRAFFIC will be a threat if allowed to dictate terms with bottom weight.

(3) NATIVE TONGUE and (8) FIREALLEY have been holding form. They should not be far off the mark again.

(7) SEVENTH GEAR is likely to have more to offer with the step- up to this trip.

RACE 14 (1,400M)

(1) FUNKY MUSIC is running well but has to give (4) RIVER JORDAN 4kg, which could be costly. The latter, however, can miss the start and may not make up ground.

(2) RICCARDO is running close and should not be far off again.

(8) INDUS KNIGHT and (3) ADMIRAL DOOLEY came off maiden wins and could improve.

RACE 15 (6,00M)

(1) WATERBERRY LANE has won both starts this term against older rivals and has every chance of completing a hat-trick from a good draw.

(4) COSMIC HIGHWAY has enjoyed an ideal prep and should turn the tables on his last-start conqueror (3) POMP AND POWER, who is drawn wide.

(5) TRIP OF FORTUNE has impressed and could have even more to offer with the step-up in trip.

(7) ZAPATILLAS is closely matched so warrants respect.

RACE 16 (1,160M)

(7) WEST COAST LOVER could be preferred over (6) BLUE EYES, who holds a few on recent form.

(9) THE MAKWAKKERS cannot be ignored for the money.

(1) INTO THE FUTURE and the bottomweight (13) BRIDGE OF SPIES are looking to get into the picture.

RACE 17 (1,400M)

(2) RUSSIAN ROCK made all the running to win a similar contest last time, but is likely to find it a tough task by giving (7) MY BESTIE 7.5kg.

(5) WARRIOR returned from a rest and a gelding operation to beat a high-quality field. A six-point penalty may not be enough to prevent him from following up.

(1) KASIMIR and (3) RUSSET AIR are well-in under the conditions. They are capable of making their presence felt over this trip.