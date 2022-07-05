Topweight Gimme A Prince has a touch of class

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(7) JOHNDUNBAR, who comes from a strong stable, found some market support in his first two outings.

(3) TOP SAIL is making his Poly debut. He has some fair Highveld form and can do better.

(6) SOUL CAPTAIN showed up well when racing greenly on debut at long odds. He is sure to have come on from that.

(11) SHOEFELLA is making his debut but has an eye-catching jockey booking.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(2) GRAPHENE AEROGEL was a beaten favourite in her last two starts. She stays the trip and is the horse to beat.

(1) MAGIC INSPIRATION is trying this trip for the first time. She improved with blinkers on the Poly when taking on winners last time.

(8) MINSTREL GALLERY is from a small stable but has shown some promise.

(10) QUEEN JACKSON found some market support on debut and should much prefer this trip. Watch the betting.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

(1) ROTUNDA disappointed on the turf last run after a smart previous effort. She has consistent form on the synthetic surface and should go close from the best draw.

(2) FRENCH DECLARATION made no showing in her Poly debut but should improve on that effort. She boasts some good Cape form in useful company.

(7) TOP ME UP HOLLY has a useful 4kg claimer aboard and can follow up over what is her best trip.

(5) GREENGROWTHELILACS found her last start too far. She showed up well in her Poly debut and has a chance on that showing.

RACE 4 (1,700M)

(7) CATCH THE TUNE was used as a pacemaker for his winning stable companion last time. His previous Poly form was smart and he should be given a better chance.

(10) SECRET GIVER ran out of runway when sent out as favourite in his Poly debut for a new stable. That run would have done him a world of good.

(11) COROMANDEL is coming to hand again. He was a close third in his last outing and must have a decent chance on that showing.

(4) WEDDING BLISS takes on males but has shown up well in her two Poly starts and has a useful 4kg claimer aboard.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(1) GIMME A PRINCE is facing the acid test at these weights in a strong field. But he is progressive and has a touch of class. He could be up to the task.

(2) SUPER EXCITED appears to be just below the best three-year-olds around but has not been disgraced. He makes plenty of appeal.

(8) FIFTY FIVER has not been far back in two features. The blinkers come off and this is a more suitable trip.

(6) AMIORIX is trying this trip for the first time. He has shown form over shorter trips. His two wins were over 1,000m and 1,200m.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(7) MR MOLONY has good form on the Poly and is over his optimum trip. He can go close again.

(8) CAMORA was narrowly beaten last start over the course and distance. He has a 4kg claimer aboard which could see him go one better.

(9) DON’T TOUCH ME won well first-up for his new stable. He goes well on this surface and has a chance again.

(11) BLACKWHITEDYNAMITE has a tough draw and has jumped in the handicap. However, his last two wins were over the course and distance and he was not far back to stronger rivals on the turf last time.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(4) HIGH LEGISLATION found one too good last start but is now 6.5kg better off with winner (3) FATHER’S FROST. He should be able to turn the tables.

(2) QUEST FOR THE BEST has been knocking on the door for some time. He should have a strong winning chance.

(5) DOUBLE MARTINI has been trying further but has won on the Poly and does sprint well. Can be included in those novelty bets.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(5) BLUE EYES is making his Poly debut for a new stable. He has some useful Highveld form. If he takes to the surface, he may be the one to beat.

(8) PASHTUNWALI has been trying much further but his best form has been over the shorter trips. He is one to watch.

(9) ONE SHOT WONDER has also been trying further but two of his best recent efforts have been on this surface. He was not far back on the turf last run.

(11) TOP HONOURS is taking on the males but has put in two smart recent efforts and goes well for this apprentice.