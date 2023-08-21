Total Surrender won’t raise the white flag yet

Race 1 (1,200m)

(8) KINSHIN SHA finished second over this track and trip last time. He will be hard to beat if making progress.

(11) MOOLA MAN, who reappears after being gelded, and (5) CALLABURN have shown enough to be competitive. Their experience ought to stand them in good stead.

Newcomers (6) CAPTAIN JIM, (9) LIGHTNING FLASH, (10) MENTALITY MONSTER and (15) MONTE CINTO are worth keeping an eye on.

Race 2 (2,400m)

(3) NUCLEAR FORCE has no stamina doubts, so could fight for victory.

(8) IDEAL FUTURE is stoutly bred and has scope to improve. Dangerous to dismiss on her reappearance.

Stablemates(4) LIVERPOOL LEGEND and (2) AUNT PITTYPAT just ran last Saturday, finishing fifth and last respectively. They are capable horses and it is left to be seen if they will take their places.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(5) FLYING PUMA finished an encouraging second on debut. Any improvement could see the mare go one better.

(1) WILKIES scored over 1,200m with 60kg last Saturday and is on a quick back-up. She is a consistent galloper.

(15) WAR QUEEN and (10) JUMPING ANALIA are likely to improve with the benefit of experience and be competitive.

(7) MIA BARCA, (8) ARCTIC COMMANDER (reverting to this trip with the tongue tie fitted) and (9) BEST INTENTIONS have shown enough to make their presence felt, too.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(5) SUNSHINE DAY is an interesting runner in her first start for a new stable. The filly has shown enough ability in the Western Cape to be competitive in her peak outing and Highveld debut.

(1) SHINY SILVA and (12) TEN SPINS are likely to build on the improvement of their most recent outings. Do not leave them out of the calculations.

(9) BEES AND HONEY caught the eye with a fast-finishing second over 1,200m last time. On that evidence, the filly has more to offer over the extra 200m.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(12) WAZZUP and (11) ROYAL EDITION are closely matched on form, having met over 1,200m on debut. Royal Edition confirmed the promise of his introduction by subsequently finishing third.

Both ought to enjoy the step-up in trip and are likely to fight out the finish, but the preference is for Wazzup, who was heavily backed on debut.

Of the others with experience, (1) LT ALEXANDER makes the most appeal. His last-start fourth was quite pleasing. He is worth each-way.

(7) MO TOWN MO, (5) FALCON STRIKE and (4) CREPUSCOLO are worth a market check on debut.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(1) NOW I GOT YOU concedes weight to all over an extended distance but is effective over this trip. He should remain competitive.

(2) CAPTAIN OF GRIT and (5) HOUSTON, who runs well fresh, have maintained their form and consistency. They ought to make their presence felt, too.

(6) FRENCH IMPACT, a winner on his penultimate start, could be leniently treated on his three-year-old handicap debut. He looks an attractive betting proposition under just 53kg on his seasonal reappearance.

Race 7 (2,000m)

The progressive (2) TOTAL SURRENDER won a similar contest at this level over this track and trip last time. The 4½kg penalty is unlikely to prevent him from scoring again.

(6) OVER TWO YOU had previously beaten Total Surrender and is weighted to confirm that form. But he has less scope for improvement than his younger rivals, including (1) GREENLIGHT MAGIC, who renews rivalry, too.

(4) PEWTER SKY and (7) LITTLE PRINCE are consistent, so cannot be discounted either.

(8) SILVANO’S SONG, however, is closely matched on form and looks well in under these conditions, given Siyanda Sosibo’s 2.5kg claim.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(2) WHAT A HONEY acquitted herself well over 1,400m last time but will appreciate a return to this trip. She won her previous outing over this course and distance.

Her familiar foe (3) BERENGARIA ought to make her presence felt on these terms.

(6) KAYLA’S CHAMP is versatile and could get into the picture.

(4) ON CUE, who was rewarded for her consistency last time, should remain competitive and fight for a leading position.

(7) THERE SHE GOES is not out of the picture either.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(1) ICE STAR held her own in two Polytrack handicaps as a two-year-old. The return to the turf over this trip could well bring about a return to winning ways with her rider’s 2.5kg claim.

(3) ALABAMA ANNA and (11) MEET THE CAPTAIN are useful mares with solid credentials to play leading roles in this grade.

(7) RAINING RUBIES has rediscovered her form and ought to be competitive if maintaining that level.