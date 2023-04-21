Touch Of Grace set for four in a row

Race 1 (1,400m)

(11) WOMAN’S WORLD improved to finish close-up over this trip last time and will be competitive with further progress.

(1) TICKET TO VEGAS finished ahead of Woman’s World over 1,200m and could confirm from a good draw and improvement.

(5) ROYALS has a bit to find on that form, but should have more to offer with the step-up in trip.

(14) GLAWARI and (15) CAPTIVATE have shown enough to get involved but are drawn wide.

Watch newcomer (12) ETERNAL OPTIMIST.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(4) KYOMAI showed signs of inexperience when finishing behind (11) AVIGNON and (7) LORD FYFIELD last time over this trip in yielding conditions. The colt could improve to turn the tables from a better draw.

(3) ZIL MORIS is closely matched on that form and further progress.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(1) SUGAR MOUNTAIN returned to winning ways over 1,400m last start. He ought to be competitive again despite a four-point penalty.

(10) BLACKBERRY MALT and the consistent (12) MONTIEN are weighted to reverse that form but are drawn wide.

(8) NARINA TROGON showed what he is capable of when beating a good field in a 1,400m feature last time. He should have more to offer.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(1) BARDOLINO finished third behind (2) INTIMIDATOR (2.5kg worse off) over this trip. He then ran second in a stronger race last time. On that form, he should turn the tables on revised terms.

(3) THUNDER MASTER also found one to beat at a higher level in his latest outing. He ought to be competitive racing off the same mark.

(4) KELP FOREST, who is better off at the weights, and (8) PROMETTERE could get into the picture. Both should make further progress after their maiden wins.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(10) MARINA is favourably treated by the conditions but is probably using this outing as a prep for bigger things. The mare is also drawn the widest, so could be worth opposing.

Stablemates (4) CIAO BELLA and (2) KWINTA’S LIGHT are distance-suited and will likely be competitive.

Kwinta’s Light finished ahead of (9) HAPPY CHANCE and (8) GIMME’S LASSIE over 1,200m last time and is weighted to confirm.

But those rivals would have tightened up since and ought to pose more as threats over this trip.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(5) BEREAVE beat several of these rivals when winning a Grade 2 over this track and trip at his last start. He should confirm his superiority over (3) MR COBBS, (7) COUNTDOWN and (4) RIO QUERARI on these terms.

(8) WE’RE JAMMING is also held on that form but is capable of making his presence felt.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(8) GEM KING finished behind (1) POMP AND POWER (Grade 1 Cape Met) and (5) PACAYA (Listed Jet Master Stakes) in feature races from wide draws. He bounced back to winning ways last time.

While unlikely to turn the tables on either, he should acquit himself competitively, nonetheless on these terms. That Justin Snaith-trained pair make the most appeal of the stable’s six runners.

(3) WITHOUT QUESTION and the filly (9) SILVER DARLING also have earning potential, given the favourable conditions.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(6) TOUCH OF GRACE has reeled off a hat-trick of course-and-distance wins. She must defy a six-point rise to extend her winning run, but she is having a hot trot.

(1) MISS MARGUERITE has found form and consistency. She has dropped in the ratings and this trip, after consecutive third-place finishes over 1,000m, should be to her liking.

(9) LITTLE MISS PINK is consistent but returns from a layoff.

(11) WHERE’S THE PARTY, who caught the eye over this track and trip last time, is the bigger threat.