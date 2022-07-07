Tough draw will not trouble My Boy Reecey

RACE 1 (1,300M)

(1) ADMIRALS CHANCE ran with winners on debut and with normal improvement likely should do better this time. He can win this.

(2) FORBIDDEN BEAST is clearly unreliable but is also quite capable if earning some money.

(4) THEN IN FOCUS may not have liked the soft track last time. He was improving before that run and could benefit with the aid of blinkers.

(5) BEGONIA and (7) GLITTERFOX, are two juvenile fillies. Both are coming off much-improved runs and are not out of it.

RACE 2 (1,300M)

(1) CAPTAINS WALK clearly likes the Polytrack and should contest the finish once again.

(2) POWER SURGE is another who likes the Poly and he will certainly run a bold race.

(3) GOOM GOOM ran really nicely on local debut. He was slowly away and was doing his best at the finish. The question mark is the Polytrack.

(5) VICTORY OF DUBAI makes his local debut after a change of trainer and could improve.

(7) WONDER WOMAN is battling to win but could sneak a minor place.

(9) JAYRANI could be the surprise package as he is better than his last two runs suggest.

(10) THE REFLEX could also start improving.

RACE 3 (1,300M)

(2) PLEASEDTOMEETYOU is the class horse in the race. He is trying the Polytrack for the first time and the trip is a bit further than normal but he should go close to winning in a race he is well weighted.

(5) TARANTINO has very good form on the turf at this track. He was touched off when trying this surface and should fight out the finish.

(3) REGIMENTAL ran on well last time and can collect some minor money.

(4) STONE COLD makes his local debut and must be considered.

(6) GREENLIGHTTOHEAVEN is consistent and could earn some more money.

RACE 4 (1,300M)

(1) STOLEN KISS showed improvement on local debut and would not be a surprise winner.

(2) SHINE A LIGHT has been unreliable of late but from a decent draw should be respected.

(4) SING GIRL SING usually does her best work late and is not out of it.

(5) DIAMONDS AND TOADS has lost her form of late but could cause an upset.

(7) FORWARD MARCH is rarely too far behind and could earn some more money.

(8) DANCING GIRL is in good heart but has a wide draw to overcome.

(14) CONKER THE WORLD won a nice race last week and can follow up if in the same mood.

RACE 5 (1,300M)

(1) MARSH MARIGOLD looked an unlucky loser last time out and could go one better, but the race looks very open and it may pay to go very wide.

(3) PHIL’S POWER has been unreliable of late but has won at this track and could earn some money.

(5) ALPHA PAPPA returned to form with a good run last time and has a winning chance.

(8) NAVAL SECRET makes his local debut and should contest the finish.

(12) DUKE OF ORANGE was a bit of a disappointment last time.

(14) SOWETO ROSE and (15) TUK TUK are in good form and must be considered as well.

RACE 6 (1,900M)

(2) LA DUCHESSE is usually seen running on at the finish and could earn some minor money.

(4) COLORAMA is better drawn this time and could be the surprise package.

(8) MAIDEN’S COVE quickened nicely to win last time out. She could prove better than her handicap mark.

(9) CRAFTY HEART was not disgraced last time but has a bad draw.

(11) QUEEN LOUISE is coming off a break and could need this run but she was starting to improve.

(12) WINTERTIME is unreliable but is also not out of it.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(2) PRINCESS KALISI always tries her hardest and it would not surprise to see her win this one.

(3) CALANDRA did not repeat her good penultimate effort but could pop up in a place. Yet another Alan Greeff-trained runner in the race,

(4) GOLIGHTLY, has made good progress under his care this season and although she tackles her strongest field so far she could well be up to it.

(8) IDEAL ANGEL and rival (9) VISION ON ICE are both improving and can also contest the finish.

RACE 8 (1,900M)

(3) WAR MAN likes the Polytrack and is another with a winning chance.

(5) JACK AND GINGER ran better than the margin suggests last time out and should be in the final shake-up.

(9) STATEOFUSA makes his local debut and he has some class about him.

(11) MY BOY REECEY is in good form and looks the one to beat despite having a tough draw for her rider to overcome.

(13) ALMAS TOWER showed good improvement when winning on local debut.