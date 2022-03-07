Trainer Baffert's request for stay of suspension denied

Bob Baffert, trainer of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, stands near the track at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on April 28, 2021.

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Trainer Bob Baffert's request for a stay of his 90-day suspension has been denied by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC), his attorney said.

Racing stewards last month nullified the Baffert-trained Medina Spirit's victory in the 2021 Kentucky Derby, due to the presence of a banned drug in his system and handed the trainer the suspension and a fine of US$7,500 (S$10,200).

Clark Brewster, Baffert's attorney, called the KHRC's decision "a sudden, arbitrary departure from its own 100-year precedent".

"This is part of a continuing coordinated attack against Bob by powerful forces that are rife with ethical and business conflicts and that want to keep Bob's horses from competing against theirs at the track," he said in a statement.

"We look forward to obtaining a stay in an impartial, unbiased court of law."

The suspension would prevent Baffert, one of the best-known trainers in the world, from participating in the Kentucky Derby, the first leg of the famed Triple Crown series, on May 7.

The colt's win last year handed Baffert a record seventh victory at the prestigious event until a post-race sample found betamethasone, a corticosteroid.

Brewster reiterated Baffert's long-standing claim that Medina Spirit was treated with a topical betamethasone valerate, not an injection. "Kentucky regulates only the injectable form of betamethasone acetate," he said.

Medina Spirit collapsed and died at the end of a workout at Santa Anita Park on Dec 6.