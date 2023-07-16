Trainer Cecil Robert dies at 67

Malaysian trainer Cecil Robert died at the age of 67 in Penang on Friday.

The Batu Gantong-based conditioner was at home when he suffered a stroke. He was sent to Penang General Hospital where he could not be saved.

Kranji jockey Benny Woodworth said the sudden death of his mother Esther’s partner of 30 years came as a shock to not just the family and him, but also the whole Malaysian racing community.

“We were all shocked as we just met him in Penang last Friday. He was in good health and showed no signs he could be sick,” said the Malaysian rider.

“He was my master after I left Malcolm Thwaites. He was a farrier before he became a trainer; I often rode for him and we had many winners (28) together.

“He was a very nice, quiet person, very straightforward. He didn’t joke a lot.

“I will miss him, more so when he was my mum’s partner. She is of course devastated, and I’ll be there for her at the funeral in Penang on Tuesday.”

Robert began his training career in 1998 and has accumulated 505 wins.

Among his feature wins are the Tunku Gold Cup and Selangor Gold Cup with Superb Classic in 2005, and the 2003 Perak Derby with Baby Champion.

Robert saddled five winners in the current Malaysian season, with his last winner Big Bus in Penang on June 10. He trained a double that day with Sunny Star scoring in the opener.

Big Power and Iron Samurai raced posthumously under his name at Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, but both ran unplaced.

Malaysian racing has lost its second trainer in less than a month. Ipoh trainer Evert van Breukelen died on June 27.

Robert’s funeral will be in George Town, Penang on Tuesday. He was not married and had no children.