Trainer Cruz achieves 1,000th Sha Tin milestone

HONG KONG Tony Cruz has edged higher into Hong Kong’s pantheon of racing immortals by becoming only the third trainer to post 1,000 winners at Sha Tin.

He achieved it on Sunday with Circuit Stellar in the Class 2 Belcher Bay over 1,400m.

Joining John Moore (1,204) and John Size (1,104) in reaching the milestone, the 66-year-old Cruz also took his total number of Hong Kong victories to 1,442 – a tally bettered by only Moore (1,735) and Size (1,449).

Virtually a permanent fixture in the Top 5 of the trainers’ championship, Cruz had 946 wins as a jockey before taking out a trainer’s licence.

“It’s good to achieve that milestone because Sha Tin is one of the safest race tracks in the world, it’s the fairest track in the world, it’s the best track in the world – because every horse gets a chance,” said Cruz.

“It’s a good milestone and I hope to get another thousand here in Sha Tin, too.”

Zac Purton, who partnered Circuit Stellar to the landmark triumph, described the six-time Hong Kong champion jockey and dual Hong Kong champion trainer as “the biggest personality and the biggest legend in Hong Kong.”

“He’s had an amazing career – he’s a legend of Hong Kong racing, really,” said the Australian, who completed a treble with Laser Victory and Beauty Eternal.

“He’s home-grown, came through the Hong Kong Jockey Club Apprentices’ School and was champion jockey in Hong Kong and he rode all over the world – for the Queen and the Aga Khan – and won some big races.

“He then turned his hand to training and he’s been equally impressive. He’s won every big race here, and in every season, he’s right up in the top echelon of the trainers.

“He’s very consistent and he always turns his horses out well. I enjoy riding for him and the best way to sum him up is that he’s the biggest personality and the biggest legend in Hong Kong.” – HKJC