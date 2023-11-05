Trainer Dutrow returns from 10-year ban to win Breeders’ Cup Classic

Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr piloting White Abarrio to victory in the Grade I Breeders' Cup Classic at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia on Saturday.

CALIFORNIA - White Abarrio won the US$6 million (S$8.1 million) Breeders’ Cup Classic at Santa Anita on Saturday, cementing trainer Rick Dutrow’s return to racing in the wake of a 10-year suspension for medication violations.

UAE Derby winner Derma Sotogake was second, coming up short in a bid to become the first Japanese horse to capture the Classic. Proxy was third.

“It’s incredible,” said Dutrow, who notched a second Classic victory, after winning with Saint Liam at Belmont Park in 2005.

He guided Big Brown to wins in the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes in 2008.

But in 2011, he was suspended for numerous violations of medication and administrative rules. He appealed and began serving the suspension in 2013, returning to the sport earlier in 2023.

“Incredible stuff I’m going through right now,” said the 64-year-old, after watching Puerto Rican Irad Ortiz Jr pilot White Abarrio to victory over a Classic field noticeably lacking in star power.

White Abarrio broke cleanly from the third post and settled behind pace-setters Arabian Knight and Saudi Crown. White Abarrio, sent off as the 5-2 favourite, made his move and seized the lead at the top of the final straight to score.

It was the 31-year-old jockey’s second Classic win and his 19th Breeders’ Cup victory. AFP