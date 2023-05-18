Trainer Lim dreams big for elite legend

Elite Legend (Manoel Nunes) finishing third to the grey My Man (Wong Chin Chuen) and Pacific Emperor (Vlad Duric) in a barrier trial on Tuesday. PHOTO: STC

Trainer Jason Lim has had a lot of fun with his new horses.

Topping his winning list is Super Salute, whose six-in-a-row feat culminated in the Group 2 EW Barker Trophy on April 23.

It gave him his first feature success since he obtained his trainer’s licence in 2019.

On Saturday, the genial Singaporean will be introducing a smart one in Elite Legend in the Class 4 event over 1,400m in Race 3.

Owned by Elite Performance Stable, which won the 2018 Singapore Gold Cup with Elite Invincible, Elite Legend is also bought with the big races in mind.

Lim said the owners acquired the son of Kodiac and La Patria for the Singapore Four-Year-Old series at the same England sales where they bought Elite Invincible.

A former Godolphin-owned galloper, the four-year-old bay gelding had seven starts in the United Kingdom as Artaois for a win (1,535m) and three thirds (1,200m to 1,609m).

On landing at Lim’s Kranji yard, Elite Legend demonstrated his ability, raising hopes of getting him to the $110,000 Group 3 Silver Bowl on June 11.

The 1,400m feature is the first leg of the Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge.

On his work and trials, Elite Legend looks set to make a grand entrance to Singapore racing.

He won his first trial on April 27 by nearly four lengths in under one minute (59.91sec) for the Poly 1,000m.

On Tuesday morning, he finished a relaxing third behind all-the-way winner My Man, who clocked 1min 00.69sec.

He could have won, though, if champion jockey Manoel Nunes wanted to.

“We are happy with that trial. It was just an easy trial before the race,” said Lim.

“Usually, I don’t trial my horses on the week of their races, but I just want a bit more confidence with another trial. That will make me feel better. Nunes is very happy with how he trialled, he will go into the race fit.”

Attempting first-up over 1,400m can be a bit of a challenge but Lim is not too concerned as Elite Legend is “bought as a stayer”.

“Of course, for any horse to go first-up over 1,400m is not easy, but he’s a horse who can go up to 2,000m, actually,” he said.

“He’s a horse with a lot of gate speed but I will leave it to Nunes to do what he does best.

“He knows what to do. Anyway, it’s the first start for the horse.

“If he wins, he will go for the Silver Bowl.

“You are only a four-year-old once, so the owners wish to take a chance.

“He came a bit late, so it’s a bit tight, but we still managed to get him fit. Hopefully, he’ll do well in the Four-Year-Old series.”

The second leg of the challenge is the $150,000 Group 2 Stewards’ Cup over 1,600m on July 2.

This is followed by the $400,000 Group 1 Singapore Derby over 1,800m on July 23.