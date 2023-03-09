Trainer Lim's rising star in total Command

Two-from-two hero General Command (Manoel Nunes) kicking away from Mesmerizing (No. 6), Real Efecto (No. 2) and Rocketship (No. 3) in Trial 2 on Thursday morning.

He has, to date, managed to stay unbeaten.

Two wins from two starts. That is currently his claim to fame.

But, from what we saw of him at the trials on Thursday morning, three on the trot should be coming up soon – and few would bat an eyelid.

Indeed, General Command “owned” that second trial of the morning.

With Manoel Nunes entrusted with the reins, he quickly settled in the slipstream of Rocketship, who led from the get-go until the top of the home stretch.

As expected, the field fanned out on straightening and General Command was gifted with a clear run near the rails.

He gladly took it and, from then on, the fight was for the minor placings.

General Command put the trial to bed and eased up to run home a 1¼-length winner from Mesmerizing and Real Efecto.

Yes, General Command has certainly been making racing fans sit up and take notice.

Then again, it was hardly unexpected.

His trainer, Jason Lim, has been making waves in the early part of the season and currently sits fourth in the training ranks with seven winners.

Thanks to the exploits of General Command and a couple of others like Super Salute and Sky Eye.

For now, though, the darling of the yard has to be General Command.

The four-year-old arrived in August 2022 and quickly settled into his new surroundings.

Lim sent him for his first trial in December and he took that one in a canter, beating Revolution in a humble 1min 01.20sec for the Polytrack 1,000m.

He was back at the trials on Jan 3. That day, he beat Fighting Hero by almost two lengths, clocking an improved 1min 00.29sec.

Lim knew he was ready and sent him for his first race.

There were no palpitations from his fans in the stands.

They had backed him down to $10 and he never gave them an anxious moment, leading from pillar to post to win by two lengths over the Poly 1,200m in 1:11.56.

It was “ditto” at his second start on Feb 12.

Indeed, Valentine’s Day came early for his adoring fans who would have blown him kisses from the stands when they watched him win that one by 2½ lengths.

He clocked 1:04.86 for the Poly 1,100m with 59kg.

General Command is a horse going places and, as his career takes off, so too will his fan base.

Sign up, if you have not yet. He is a good one.

Another good one could be Baby Twins.

Yes, he is a new addition to the Kranji’s ranks and, if he can bring his trial form to the races, he could be worth a punt on debut.

From Jerome Tan’s barn, Baby Twins was having his first trial but he certainly seemed to know his way around the track.

Ridden by Benny Woodworth, he jumped cleanly from Gate 2 and, although overracing initially, he quickly got into his rhythm.

None really threatened him.

City Gate, having a bleeders’ test, attempted to eat into his lead but was rebuffed, and Baby Twins went to the line a comfortable length winner.

Mention must also go to Sporty Sixty-One (former Harry Dream), who came from near-last at the 600m mark to power home second.

But, on that bright sunny morning, it was all about Baby Twins.

Then again – and in a way – the victory would not have shocked his connections, who brought him over from the United Kingdom.

He had, after all, already won a race while racing as Jiffy Boy.

That victory came at the Leicester Racecourse on April 1, 2022, when he romped in a 1¼-length winner over the 1,000m on a soft track.

Just for the record, on Thursday, the son of Modialiste ran out the 1,000m in 1min 00.50sec.

A handsome chestnut, Baby Twins has been making giant strides towards his Kranji debut.

It could be worth your while to have him down as a horse to follow.