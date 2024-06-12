Trainer Lor has HK Cup in mind for Happy Together

Happy Together, a six-time winner in Hong Kong, will have regular partner Alexis Badel to guide him in the Group 3 Premier Plate Handicap (1,800m) at Sha Tin on June 23.

HONG KONG - Frankie Lor is eyeing a triumphant return to Hong Kong’s biggest stage and the trainer remains hopeful Happy Together is a horse with the potential to take him there.

Victorious at the 2018 Longines Hong Kong International Races with Mr Stunning and Glorious Forever, Lor has one eye cast on the 2024 HK$40 million (S$6.93 million) Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Cup (2,000m) in December as a likely long-term goal for Happy Together.

The star five-year-old, a winner of six races, went to another level by finishing fourth last start in the HK$28 million Group 1 FWD QEII Cup (2,000m) at the end of April.

He will feature in the HK$4.2 million Group 3 Premier Plate Handicap (1,800m) at Sha Tin on June 23.

“He trialled at Conghua last week and he trialled well (finishing first). I will run him in the Group 3 over 1,800m. I think he’s still improving, at least, I hope,” Lor said.

The son of Dragon Pulse finished a ¼-length ahead of Hishi Iguazu (fifth) in the QEII Cup, which was won by Romantic Warrior.

Hishi Iguazu is a two-time Hong Kong Cup place-getter in 2021 and 2023.

“He’ll have a rest after this run ahead of next season. If he can improve, then maybe I can target the Hong Kong Cup,” said Lor.

The bay Irish-bred’s biggest win in Hong Kong came in the HK$4.2 million Group 3 January Cup Handicap (1,800m) under familiar ally Alexis Badel, who partners the 110-rater again.

“He always tries hard – he’s a good horse,” said Lor.

The 58-year-old conditioner is eager to improve on this season’s 42 wins next term.

His personal best came in 2021-22 as the city’s champion trainer with an astonishing 90 victories.

“I have 42 wins this season. I hope I can get a few more but, looking to next season, I have over 25 new horses now,” said Lor.

“Let’s see if the new horses are good. Next season, I will be back.”

Meanwhile, California Spangle trialled over 1,200m at Sha Tin on June 11, clocking 1min 10.30sec under Brenton Avdulla, behind Top Gun.

The speedster is being aimed at the HK$4.2 million Group 3 Premier Cup Handicap (1,400m) on June 23.

“I’m happy with him. He’s ticking over well. The horse is in good order and it was pretty simple. He pulled up well, so that’s the main thing,” Avdulla said.

Fellow Tony Cruz trainee La City Blanche finished down the track in the same trial, while Five G Patch was seventh in the second batch.

The pair finished third and second, respectively, in the HK$13 million Group 1 Standard Chartered Champions & Chater Cup (2,400m) behind Rebel’s Romance on May 26.

Galaxy Patch could also feature in the Premier Cup, one start after his HK$4.2 million Group 3 Lion Rock Trophy Handicap (1,600m) success on June 1. HKJC