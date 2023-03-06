Trainer Ng hopes Duke Wai gets Al Quoz Sprint invite

Duke Wai bolstering his hopes of contesting the Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint (1,200m) in Dubai with his facile Sha Tin victory on Sunday. PHOTO: HKJC

HONG KONG Trainer Pierre Ng hopes Duke Wai’s victory in the Class 1 Devon Handicap over 1,200m at Sha Tin on Sunday will pave the way to a start in the Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint (1,200m) at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai on March 25.

His veteran galloper could clash with fellow Hong Kong speedsters Sky Field and Sight Success in the race.

“If we get an invitation from Dubai, we’ll go to Dubai. I would love to see him run in a straight 1,200m race because, in the past, he’s run very well in straight 1,000m races here. But there’s no straight 1,200m races here,” said Ng said of the seven-year-old.

“If he doesn’t, we’ll go through the motions again, going for the Group 2 and the Group 1 races here because he wasn’t invited to Japan.”

Duke Wai has taken his career earnings to over HK$18 million (S$3.08 million) with his ninth win from 42 starts.

Given an uncomplicated run from Gate 1 by Jerry Chau, the chestnut gelding overtook the leader Nervous Witness in the last 100m, before fending off Courier Wonder to win by ½-length in 1min 08.26sec.

“He got the inside draw this time and Jerry knows him well. He just had to wake him up in the early stages and let him travel,” said Ng.

“Around the bend until the 300m, he was travelling quite strongly, and he finished off very well. After the race, Jerry told me Courier Wonder was never going to get past him.”

Chau slotted his 15th win of the season with his third success aboard Duke Wai.

“I have ridden this horse before and I know this horse. I was very lucky to get the position I did today and the horse travelled very well,” he said.

“I let him balance in the straight and the visor helped him a lot. When he took the lead, he never wanted to stop.”’

Trainer Ricky Yiu continued an outstanding season with a four-timer to vault into second spot in the trainers’ championship.

In Melbourne for the Inglis Premier Yearling Sale, Yiu took his 2022/23 tally to 37 wins, with victories from Excellent Fighter, Colonel, Darci Joy and Adefill.

Excellent Fighter’s blistering win in the Class 4 Cumberland Handicap (1,200m) under Silvestre de Sousa ignited Yiu’s sequence.

Driven to the front from barrier 10, the Hinchinbrook gelding charged clear to seal his second win in four starts, before promoted-starter Colonel claimed the Class 5 Essex Handicap (1,200m) for de Sousa.

Karis Teetan continued Yiu’s spree by piloting Darci Joy to a runaway success in the Class 4 Kent Handicap (1,600m).

He then notched a double aboard Adefill in the Class 3 Somerset Handicap (1,200m, dirt).

Hong Kong champion trainer in 2019/20, Yiu’s best haul of the season left him four wins adrift of championship leader John Size, who has 41 for this campaign.

De Sousa, who is third in the jockeys’ championship with 37 wins behind Zac Purton (101) and Vincent Ho (50), praised the Yiu stable’s stunning form.

“His stable is on fire at the moment. He’s been having a lot of winners and I couldn’t be more pleased to have the rides I had today for him,” he said.

Trainer David Hayes heaped praise on Derek Leung after his winning ride on Chiron in the Class 5 Cornwall Handicap (1,650m, dirt).

“I must say Derek put on a masterclass there. He followed Hugh Bowman on (favourite) El Valiente and then, when he went past him, he said ‘Thank you, Mr Bowman’ ,” said Hayes.

The Australian landed a double for the second successive meeting when Lyle Hewitson guided The Multiplier to victory in the Class 4 Kowloon Tong Club Trophy Handicap (1,200m, dirt).

He has saddled 23 winners for the campaign.

“It’s good to get things rolling. When they’re running consistently, if you get the luck they start to win,” said Hayes.

Trainer Michael Chang slotted his ninth win of the season when Ching gave Hewitson a double with victory in the Class 3 Suffolk Handicap (1,600m).

Everyone’s Delight prevailed in the afternoon’s closest finish to clinch the Class 1 Norfolk Handicap (1,650m, dirt) under Matthew Chadwick. Only a short head separated the winner from Handsome Twelve, with Apache Pass a neck away third.

Sidelined earlier this season with a leg injury, Chadwick completed a double with an all-the-way success on the Tony Cruz-trained Champion Dragon in the Class 2 Rutland Handicap (1,800m). - HKJC