Trainer O’Hara fined $55,000

Trainer John O'Hara has been fined a total of $55,000 over the positive swabs on five of his runners and also for possession of a prohibited medication.

He copped the fines as the trainer and person responsible for presenting his horses to race, after which their urine samples returned positive to substances prohibited under racing rules.

The horses in question were:

Buuraq, who finished second in Race 3 on April 10;

Don't Tell Tilly, who finished second in Race 5 on April 18;

Awesome Conqueror, who won Race 9 on May 19;

Tigarous, who won Race 1 on July 15 and

High Voltage, who finished third in Race 1 on Aug 22.

The urine samples of Buuraq, Don't Tell Tilly, Awesome Conqueror and Tigarous returned positive to ranitidine.

According to medical journals, the drug is used to treat stomach and intestinal ulcers, and prevent them from coming back after they have healed.

It is a histamine and blocker, which decreases the amount of acid created by the stomach.

The sample of High Voltage returned positive to oripavine and morphine.

Oripavine is a substance that is convertible into thebaine, which in turn is convertible into morphine, which is used to treat severe pain.

The five horses were disqualified from their races.

O'Hara was fined $10,000 on each charge.

In addition, he was fined $5,000 to have "in his possession a medication which contained the prohibited substance, ranitidine, which had not been supplied or approved by the Singapore Turf Club Veterinary Department".

O'Hara was advised of his right of appeal on all charges.

During the respective inquiries, evidence was taken from O'Hara, Lim Boon Huat (head from the Singapore Turf Club laboratory), Foo Hsiao Ching (STC's deputy chief analyst) and Dr Dan Shaw (STC's veterinary surgeon).