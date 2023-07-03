Transact to strike another good deal

Race 1 (1,300m)

(6) GOLDEN PACIFIC gets better the further she goes and could break the ice.

(8) SI GIOCA showed improvement last time and could do even better this time.

(4) ELUSIVE MATA showed promise on debut and her trainer has her runners in good form.

(2) BUTTERFLY QUEEN has improved. Watch her.

Race 2 (1,300m)

(5) IDABELLE makes her local debut after a change of trainer. Can go well at first Polytrack test.

(3) PRINCIPESSA MIA will be better when back on the turf. She has a winning chance.

(4) HUNDREDFIFTHAVENUE is also better on the turf but deserves some respect.

(6) PONDEROSA PINE has been a letdown but can win this.

Race 3 (1,900m)

(3) MOHANDAS needed his local runs and could be ready for a winning performance.

(4) GOLD FOR AFRICA ran okay last time. Winning chance.

(6) TWICE A SAINT put up his best run to date last time but that was a maiden handicap. Will not receive weight this time around.

(8) NATASHA ROSTOV could bounce back on her pet surface.

Race 4 (1,900m)

(2) JASPERO has been very consistent over this track and trip and deserves a win.

(1) POPPING CREASE is improving and does have wins in the tank.

(7) ALMIGHWAAR is holding form and one of these days will keep running to the line.

(9) OPERA SWING has been in very good form of late but takes on the boys this time.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(3) OPEN SECRET has drawn better. Could get it right.

(6) ERROLS LEGACY was full of running when winning first time of asking. More to offer.

(7) MEREDITH GREY makes her local debut and it could be a winning one on this surface.

(11) COLORAMA is holding form and can win.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(4) BONNAROO could turn it around and bounce back if given an aggressive ride.

(6) DAUGHTER OF ZEUS is better on turf but could earn some money.

(5) FLAME FLOWER is holding form and could finish in the money.

(8) DEMIGOD likes the Polytrack and should fight out the finish.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(5) TRANSACT won on local debut. There is more to come.

(7) SLIM JANNIE fought back to win his latest start and should be right there once again.

(9) CAPTAIN CASANOVA got out the maiden ranks with a nice win but takes a leap up in class.

(10) VICTORY OF DUBAI could finish in the money.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(1) GREAT MELODY is in good form. Can fight out the finish.

(3) PASHTUNWALI has been in good form since trying the Polytrack and should be right there.

(4) MOTHER OF PEARL and (7) PHANTOMOFTHEFOREST make their local debuts and could be ready to strike.