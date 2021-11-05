Trip suits Talia Al Ghul

RACE 1 (1,000M)

The filly (9) WIFE OF WINDSOR could be the one to beat in this weak field.

(2) FLOWER'S RIDGE has been disappointing in his last two starts but could relish the drop in distance.

(3) BOLD CAPTAIN should run well over this course and distance.

(1) EMERALD FLAME may not be quite good enough to win this, but he earn a small cheque.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(7) SIEVER'S POINT has done enough to suggest she is a possible winner.

(1) MEZZYOONA is making her local debut and would not be a surprise winner.

(2) LA SICARIA did not go the distance last time and should do a lot better over this trip.

(5) GRACE LIGHTNING can beat this lot if returning to her best.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(2) TALIA AL GHUL is in top form and is course-and-distance suited.

(6) JUSTADOREHER is seeking a hat-trick of wins and must be considered.

(11) STREET DANCING quickened nicely to break her maiden last time and could be better than rated.

(15) ELUSIVE DIVA, who ran third at her penultimate start, can be considered.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(4) BORN A STAR has a wide draw but he is holding his form. A win cannot be too long away.

(6) MR LINEBREAKER finished behind Born A Star last time but that was a much improved run on local debut, so he is at least going the right way.

(7) ON THE WARPATH lacks a strong finish but does have a place chance.

(15) STAR EFFECT and (9) GRACE FROM ABOVE appear to be battling to win but are not out of it completely.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) PRINCESS OF FIRE is coming off a solid win but appears to prefer the longer distance now.

(2) GIMME GIMME GIMME is holding her form well. A win could come as soon as this race.

(7) SCARBOROUGH FAIR remains in good form and could earn some money.

(6) RESPECTABLE MISS has made good progress under the care of trainer Alan Greeff and could pull off a hat-trick.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(3) RAISE THE STANDARD quickened nicely to win on local debut and could have a few more wins in him.

(5) KING JULIAN was a disappointment on local debut but could recoup some losses if showing his best side.

(9) LOTUS KING is holding form and has a winning chance.

(12) ARKAAN looked solid in his maiden win and could also be better than rated.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(3) MAGIC SAILOR loves this surface and, although badly drawn, can go close.

(9) LINE OF POWER is making his local debut and his form is good enough to win.

(11) GLOBAL DESIGN has some fair recent form. Respect.

(14) RED BISHOP is coming off a confidence-boosting maiden win. A danger.

RACE 8 (1,300M)

(1) ATKINSON GRIMSHAW is in good form and is well drawn. He does have a heavy load though.

(5) RADIANT LOVE has a shocking draw but has already won three times on this surface, so must be considered.

(9) UNDISCLOSED is also very badly drawn but quickened nicely to score last start. He looks to be on the up and could follow up.

(14) MARSH MARIGOLD is better than his last run suggests.