Troubleshooter Lim hits double

Cosmic Dancer (Bernardo Pinheiro) drawing clear for an emphatic victory in the Class 4 race over the Polytrack 1,100m on Saturday. PHOTO: STC

Trainer Jason Lim consolidated his premiership position as Kranji’s leading local trainer with a nice double on Saturday.

Fifth in the standings before the meeting got underway, the Singaporean leapt to fourth place on 15 winners, after Cosmic Dancer and Supermax won.

He trails leader Michael Clements by four winners, with expat trainers Tim Fitzsimmons and Stephen Gray ahead of him on 17 and 16 winners respectively.

But Lim’s stellar run in 2023 – undoubtedly his best season thus far – has already received widespread media coverage through the deeds of his first Group winner Super Salute and the up-and-coming General Command, among others.

Saturday’s feat, however, brought to light another string to his bow: Troubleshooting, especially in the case of Supermax.

Both horses had hit a snag, but Lim tackled the root causes individually, and has now reaped his just rewards.

“At his last run (May 28, 2022), Supermax ran last, around 20 lengths off the winner, and came back lame,” said Lim.

“He had knee chips in both legs. Vets said he had them even earlier, meaning he sure had ability because he ran pretty well then.”

Lim broke the conundrum down to owner Ku Chun Way into two pathways.

Stay put, the problem will never go away, and he would be lucky to ever improve his score of one win.

Go under the knife, the chips are gone, but one year without racing is also an onerous scenario.

Most owners opt for surgery, but Lim probably forced the issue when he put his head on the chopping block.

“I told the owner that after we remove the chips, he will win first-up when he comes back,” said Lim.

When the Reward For Effort six-year-old was finally carded on Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic Day, the $30,000 Mister Yeoh 2018 Stakes Class 5 (1,000m) was to Lim the real feature.

Whether Ku – who had in the meantime hit the jackpot with Super Salute – had been holding Lim to his word or not, the Australian-trained handler was still taking a huge leap of faith.

“He had box-rest for seven months. I only brought him back to work five months ago,” said Lim.

“Kudos to the vets for the surgery they did on him. He’s very sound now.

“But he doesn’t show much in training and his trials. (Manoel) Nunes rode him in his trials, but he said he was okay only, as he’s only a Class 5 horse.

“I gave him three trials in five weeks to get him up and ready. His last trial against good horses topped him off.”

Lim’s confidence grew when he reached the parade ring.

“On raceday, he was switched on. He had his ears pricked and I knew he would race with his heart,” he said.

After dictating terms from the start, the $41 shot did not buckle when the odds-on favourite Our Secret Weapon (Jamil Sarwi) came charging home.

No such patience of Job was required or big call made in Cosmic Dancer’s win in the $50,000 Stepitup 2013 Class 4 (1,100m) event, but Lim still deserves a pat on the back.

After a smashing debut over 1,100m in January, the Vancouver three-year-old lost his way in three more starts. He bounced back only at his last two, both with Bernardo Pinheiro up and over 1,100m.

Again, it turned out an ailment was behind the below-par runs.

“After his last defeat, he came back a little down. It took him some time to recover,” said Lim.

“It’s not unusual for young three-year-olds to do that. But I still sent him to the vets for a scope.

“It turned out he had stomach ulcers. I put him on a treatment course right away.

“But I also changed his training programme so he’s not too stressed. He was doing a lot more swimming. Blinkers also helped him grow more in himself. He was a lot more focused.”

After Cosmic Dancer shared the spoils with Teardrops, the proof was still not quite in the pudding.

“He drew barrier No. 12 and was also coming out of a tough dead-heat. I didn’t have much confidence,” said Lim.

“But he impressed me with the way he won. I was wondering how come he has improved so much, even if 1,100m is his pet distance.

“I think he’s grown more mature and he could become a nice Polytrack horse down the road.

“It’s not too bad for a horse I bought for only A$7,000 (S$6,300) at the Inglis Digital sale.”