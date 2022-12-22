Trust Blonde Act to give an encore

Race 1 (800m)

Trainer Gavin Smith, who has had a stellar season, is saddling half the field of 10 newcomers. But he often has to play second fiddle to Alan Greeff, whose (10) SUMMER ODYSSEY gets the vote over stablemate (1) EMPIRE BLUE.It is hard to know which of Smith’s runners are his best, so watch the betting, especially on (2) FIRST ORIGIN, (3) GLOBAL FORCE and (7) WATCH TOWER.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(5) WARBONNET CREEK disappointed at Gauteng but his trainer has found him a soft race. If allowed to lead, he could make all the running in a weak field.(7) KIND OF BLUE is holding form and has a winning chance.

(2) GOOM GOOM has pace and should contest the finish again.

(3) OPENING CEREMONY found one to beat last time. Respect.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(4) CLIFF TOP, who finished third last time, looks suited to this course and distance.

(3) CIVIL RIGHTS scored narrowly in her penultimate start. She was not disgraced when third last time and should be there again.

(2) SOUND CHECK flew home last time, suggesting she is ready to bounce back to the winning list.

(6) LEDELL’S ECHO and (7) VEGAS GOLD also have top chances.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(4) VERIFIED is in good form and deserves to go one better.

(1) NOTORIX has improved. He is right at home over this course and distance.

(7) SPANISH FORT is clearly unreliable but has a winning chance on his best form.

(9) GRANDDADDY PURPLE won well enough on his local debut. He has scope for further improvement.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(1) CRACKLIN’ ROSE disappointed at her local debut but did a lot better last time. Deserves another chance.

(2) TIPSY TINA has struck a good patch of form and would not be a surprise winner.

(3) CARBONADO returned to form with a solid effort last time.

(4) OPEN SECRET disappointed in her last four starts but is back to her winning course and distance.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(5) THEN IN FOCUS was caught too far back last start but ran on nicely. If handier, she could make amends.

(6) DAMMI looks a danger. He is dropping in class and appears course-and-distance suited.

(1) ALINGALONGA should run a decent race with Richard Fourie astride.

(4) CAN COL is also course-and-distance suited.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(8) BLONDE ACT looked an unlucky loser at his penultimate start when flying home too late. But he made amends last time. He is running in such fine form that he can make it a running double.

(1) NAVAL SECRET scored a deserving victory last time. He is obviously one to consider but has to give Blonde Act 6kg.

(2) LIFE ON MARS was not disgraced in a better field last time and will more than likely give his rivals something to chase.

(3) PURE MAVERICK won well last time – his second from nine starts – but this looks tougher.