Tuesday’s South Africa (Durbanville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

A competitive opener, though it could pay to follow the progress of (4) STAR PERFORMER on local debut, who relocated and switched stables. He showed promise in both KwaZulu-Natal outings, including finishing second to an exciting undefeated three-year-old over this trip last time.

(2) WILLIAM WEST and (7) BARNBOUGLE, who were second over this track and trip last time, are battle-hardened individuals and could pose as threats.

Newcomers (5) PEANUT POPS and (6) DINA AROBI are worth a market check.

Race 2 (1,600m)

The lightly raced (1) MY FLOWER FATE remains unexposed and, while she does have a bit to find under the conditions, is probably better than rated. She could well overcome this rise in class in her peak outing.

(2) RED SASH is consistent and won her only start over this distance.

Stable companions (4) SUPREME DREAM and (8) LADY SILVANO are closely matched on the evidence of a recent course-and-distance meeting. Both should be competitive on that form.

(5) FUN ZONE is versatile and is not without a chance either.

Race 3 (1,400m)

Stablemates (1) SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL and (12) LOOK FORWARD are likely to be competitive, given their form and experience. But they have had numerous chances to break through, so are vulnerable to less exposed rivals.

(10) VIX PRINCESS and (11) LOVE SHACK fall into that category. They have shown enough to suggest they can fight for victory, especially as both are likely to improve over this trip.

The well-bred (2) ESSENTIAL also warrants respect.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(5) TAMBOURINE MAN has improved in the two starts after he was gelded and with blinkers fitted. He should have more to offer over this distance.

He is taken to edge out three-year-old (9) KING VISERYS, who concedes 4kg to his older rival. King Viserys was runner-up over this track and trip last time.

(8) ETOILEFILLANTE and (14) RAINBOW COLOURS have, on occasion, displayed sufficient means to have a say in this line-up but are unreliable.

Reserves (16) COSMIC RHYTHM and (17) LORD SAYE return from lengthy absences but both are likely to improve after pleasing introductions. They are worth keeping an eye on.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(1) FIRU STAR has relocated and switched stables, after winning a Polytrack maiden in KwaZulu-Natal, and has scope to improve.

(2) WINTER PEARL caught the eye last time when running on from a long way back (wide draw) over 1,250m and has won over this distance. He could represent the value from a favourable inside gate.

(7) CAPTIVE MOON and (8) MR FROSTIE are closely matched with that rival and are weighted to pose a threat.

Similarly, there is little to choose from (4) KELP FOREST, (10) LIKETHECLAPPERS and (11) NUMZAAN, who clashed over this course and distance last time.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(1) MISS NEW YORK outran big odds by gamely staying on to finish second in her first start over 1,800m. She finished ahead of (13) LUCY THE PINK (1kg better off) and reserve runner (15) REWRITE THE STARS (2kg better off) and is likely to improve over this trip. The latter two could put up another fight with the revised weight terms.

(12) GENTLEMAN JOE will strip fitter after a pleasing comeback run over 1,600m and is effective over this trip.

(6) KATSU edged that rival last time and is another open to improvement over this distance.

(3) KEEP SHINING, (9) TWICE THE MASTER and (10) BIG POPPA can get into the picture, too.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(5) DOUBLE GRAND SLAM was a smart winner of her maiden at this course on March 14 but has been absent since. But she is highly rated and reported to be doing well.

The well-bred debut winner (7) LA DIVINA could be anything and is entitled to improve for that experience and this step-up in trip.

(1) GLEE CLUB, who opened her account over this track and trip, is improving and likely to play a leading role.

Fellow three-year-old fillies (11) NORDIC QUEST and (4) MIA’S HARPER are unexposed sorts who, on pedigree, should have more to offer over this trip.