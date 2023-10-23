Tuesday’s South Africa (Durbanville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,250m)

A tough opener and the best may be newcomer (1) WARWICK, who represents the bang-in-form Justin Snaith yard. He is drawn gate 1.

(3) GUARDING THE WALL seems better than his last run would suggest.

(5) APPROACH SHOT was well beaten last time but could have more to offer.

(7) SNOW CLOUD is better than the last two runs. Place chance.

Race 2 (1,250m)

(9) GREAT CAT showed good improvement when runner-up last time and can go one better.

(1) LOOK FORWARD has had some tough barriers lately, so should be a big threat from the inner-most draw.

(2) HANGING ROCK struggled last time but did better on a heavy track before that.

(3) SEE YOU IN A BIT needs to do more to win but could play a minor role.

(6) MONTREAL has lost his way but could bounce back to score.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(2) PINEAPPLEMINTGREEN has been improving with each run and deserves a first win.

(4) DOUBLEYOUESSBEE has not been beaten far in two starts and should fight out the finish.

(3) WUGUG ran well in her first three starts but did not show her best last time. But she can bounce back to score.

(5) LOREINA was not disgraced on debut and is capable of good improvement.

The same can also be said of (8) BELLA’S LEGEND.

Race 4 (1,800m)

The improving (10) ELLORIX is the one to beat in a weak race. She ran on nicely when runner-up last time and should go one better.

(4) ENCHANTING CHOICE showed promise on debut but did not repeat it in her second start. But keep safe.

(5) PINSTRIPE is capable of showing improvement and can earn some minor money.

(6) ANALYTIC has lost her way after some nice runs but is also not out of it.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(4) ETOILEFILLANTE showed good improvement after being gelded. He can go one better.

(3) PRIME VENTURE should make progress off a modest debut.

(9) BITTERMINT and (10) FLY FUTURA ran below their breeding on debut and could show vast improvement.

Race 6 (1,600m)

A tough race and it may pay to be with (5) INCREDIBILL. He clearly needed his return run and has Richard Fourie in the irons.

(1) VIHAAN’S GREY needed his comeback run and should also improve.

(6) MASTER OF PARIS made vast improvement when scoring last time and can follow up.

(7) GENTLEMAN JOE and (8) LEGAL CHITCHAT are in good form and are clearly not out of it.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(2) WARM WINTER NITE showed what he is capable of with a smart victory last time. He can follow up in what seems like a competitive race.

(3) BONANZA is unreliable but ran well last time with a smart second. He deserves respect for that run.

(4) MUSICAL ARTS has been disappointing since winning but has scope for improvement.

(5) ELUSIVE TRADER was not disgraced when fourth last time and could contest the finish again.

(7) WILLIAM WEST is coming off a nice last-start success and is improving.

Race 8 (1,250m)

(3) WINTER PEARL has been unreliable but ran well when runner-up last time. He could be the right one in another tough race.

(5) RAF’S ROCKET is clearly better on the turf and quickened nicely to score last time. He would not be a surprise winner.

(6) SEEKING PEACE let her supporters down last time but is capable of earning some money.

(8) MIGHTY MAC showed improvement last time with a creditable fourth.