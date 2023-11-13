Tuesday’s South Africa (Durbanville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,250m)

(10) UNICORN ALERT caught the eye last time when returning after a rest and a gelding operation. He is likely to improve, so makes most appeal despite starting from the widest stall.

(8) TAMBOURINE MAN, (6) OTIS THE BRAVE and (1) SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL have shown enough to get involved. But they are vulnerable to their less-exposed rivals, who include (2) TSUNAMI WARNING and (3) EINSTEIN.

Newcomer (5) SEXBOMB is closely related to two talented fillies who were also trained by Brett Crawford, so warrants respect. Watch the market.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(8) IGUGULETHU has finished second in consecutive starts over 1,250m recently. It is about time he strikes with any improvement over this distance.

(2) IN THE BAG is also likely to improve over the extra distance and receives 4.5kg from his stablemate. He could be worth siding for a bigger price.

The well-related geldings (5) TOUCHDOWN and (6) KWITE A KING could get into the picture if building on their recent improvement.

Respect any market support for newcomer (4) FRENCH TRIP.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(10) HANGING ROCK got back on track with an improved last start after a break. He will have a say if confirming that progress over the slightly longer trip. (12) YOUREYESONLY and (14) F EIGHT have the form and experience to stake their claims but are disadvantaged by the wide gates.

(13) FIRST MASTERPIECE (with blinkers likely to spark improvement) and (2) JET GREEN could also get into the picture.

(1) CABARET is another to note, having not gone unnoticed from a wide draw last time to the best of the starting positions.

(3) ROCKING PEONIE, (6) MISS LEMONADE and (8) DOUBLEYOUESSBEE also feature on the shortlist.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(9) FLY FUTURA made encouraging improvement last time to finish ahead of (8) JOVIAL and (11) REIGN OF HONOUR. With further progress, the colt is expected to confirm that form.

Stablemates (7) PROTAGONIST and (2) EXPLOSIVE SPEED also improved last time and will be competitive if building on that.

(10) CALL TO UNITE proved his debut third was no flash in the pan by finishing second over 1,600m last time. He should go one better if he makes any improvement over the extra 200m.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(1) FAMILY POWER enjoyed the step-up to this distance last time when improving to finish second on this track, having raced handily throughout.

(6) ENGLISH MISTRESS (fourth) and (3) ANALYTIC (third) improved to finish on the heels of that rival and are all likely to be competitive on that form.

(5) SANSA STARK and (4) ETERNAL OPTIMIST are going the right way and open to any amount of improvement with the stretch-out to this trip for the first time.