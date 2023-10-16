Tuesday’s South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(6) DONNY TEE was second on the Poly last time in what was a fast time. He could go one better.

(1) RAPTOR ISLAND is probably looking for this shorter trip.

(12) CONCERTO was disadvantaged by the wide barrier on debut. She is drawn better.

(2) BIG FIVE may come in for support on local debut as he has shown on the Highveld.

Race 2 (1,200m)

After a promising second, (7) FIRE CHASER finished a creditable fourth in a Sales race. Hard to beat on that form.

(1) DAWN OF GOLD looks a big threat, based on her last-start second from a wide gate.

(8) WINNING GRACE’s best race was over this track and trip.

(9) LADY D’ARBANVILLE has scope for improvement.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(11) GIDEON’S DAUGHTER followed up on her turf debut with a cracking run on the Poly. She is bred for this longer trip.

It could get close between (1) SKY VELOCITY and (2) PONDEROSA PINE, who are overdue for their maiden wins.

(3) DUMISANI and (8) ELUSIVE MATA have shown potential and could be looking for this distance.

Race 4 (1,900m)

(1) LORD NELSON found his last two races a bit short. He should run a much better race over this distance.

(10) STORM COMMANDER could relish being back on turf. He has been threatening in recent starts on the Poly.

(7) BEAU KALA, a strong front runner, will try to go all the way.

(11) MINGSHI and (12) UNCLE GEORGE are the dark horses.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(4) HUMBLE TUNE enjoyed this course and distance last time and can finally get back to winning ways.

(5) TIMBAVATI RIVER followed up on an easy win with a good second to promising youngster Hat’s Pride. Strong each-way.

(7) ADMIRAL’S RANSOM suddenly impressed and it could be that he needs this right-handed track.

(9) HOMER FIDGET and (8) IRONTAIL can upset.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(8) IDITA has run in strong races since she started her career and now finds herself best weighted in a Graduation Plate for fillies and mares. Top chance from gate 1.

(3) RIMAAH has also shown she can perform in stronger races. She could have the fitness edge and the track and trip look ideal.

(1) CHRONICLESOFNANIA and (2) EASY LIVING could take advantage if a fast pace is on.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(6) FIRST ORIGIN met a revitalised Narcos who went on to win the second leg of the Poly Challenge. Now is his chance.

(5) GIACOMO PUCCINI is also knocking on the door. His merit rating has dropped to a winnable mark again.

(10) GLOBETONIC has decent form. The switch to turf and the drop in distance may just see him get into it late.

(2) PUTINS PROMISE ran in a star-studded contest last time and could make his presence felt with Siyanda Sosibo’s 1.5kg claim.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(4) MIA REGINA makes her local debut for trainer Alan Greeff and it could be a winning one as she comes into the race in top form.

(7) TRIOMPHE won her debut in style. She could be anything.

It could be the right race for (10) ANGELSEA, who has been knocking on the door – on turf and Poly.

(9) WINTER JOURNEY gave signs she could be ready to strike. But she has yet to win on the turf.