Tuesday’s South Africa (Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(1) WINTER CLOUD was caught late to finish a fair sixth on debut. The two-year-old filly is likely to step out a lot smarter.

(5) SAVIC did not show much on debut when a 6½-length 10th. But she improved tremendously to finish runner-up and was only 1¼ lengths behind the winner. She could be third-time lucky.

(6) ROSE TINTED, who has made the trip from Gauteng, is bred for further. The betting market will indicate her chances.

Stablemates from the Glen Kotzen yard, (7) BLUE HOLLY and (9) LILY OF THE NILE, could be ready to run well on debut.



Race 2 (1,600m)

(9) KITCHAKAL has shown promise. The Duncan Howell-trained gelding could be the one to beat, despite meeting a strong field.

Trainer Justin Snaith has a decent hand with four runners. (1) DOUBLING UP is coming off a nice maiden win and can follow up.

Stable companions (4) WITHOUT QUESTION, (6) RULE OF THUMB and (7) KINGDOM OF HEAVEN also have a winning shout.

(5) SCALINI is improving and deserves some respect.

(2) KING REGENT is unbeaten in two starts and could be anything.

(3) ASIYE PHAMBILI has good Gauteng form.



Race 3 (1,400m)

(3) TOUT A FAIT picked up a massive seven points for his latest win. That will make it tougher but he may well be up to it.

(6) SEEKING THE ONE is also coming off a career-best performance, when fending off rivals for a big pay cheque. The 12-point penalty is a bit of a concern.

(1) MAX THE OTTER has ability and is holding form well. He must be considered.

(2) RUNNING RIFLES is unpredictable but has ability when in the mood.

4) VAN HUNKS has been disappointing but is not out of it on his last-start fourth.



Race 4 (1,400m)

(12) BOURNEMOUTH is clearly better than his last two runs suggest. Although the gelding finished eighth on both occasions, he was not far behind the winners. He could show vast improvement.

(13) SIR WILLIAM will probably like this longer distance and must be considered.

(7) INTIMIDATOR is in good form but has yet to win after nine attempts. He was a good second last time.

Stable companion from the Snaith yard, (1) GIMME GORGEOUS, is improving and should like this longer distance. The pole position is another advantage.



Race 5 (1,800m)

(4) ILHA DA MAURICIA has improved with each start and should like this longer distance. She may well be a bit better than these rivals.

(6) SUMMER NIGHT CITY is coming off her career-best performance and is a threat.

(9) DESTINED TO DANCE is in good heart and gets weight from her rivals.

(11) CATCHUSIFYOUCAN has a difficult draw but is improving and must be considered.



Race 6 (2,000m)

(10) IMPETUOUS is probably the form horse after a good last-start fourth over this course and distance. But a wide draw is a challenge for jockey Richard Fourie again.

(8) WESTERN WALL is better than her last two runs suggest and could be the surprise package.

(6) GIMME THE BEST found traffic problems last time and could like this course and distance.

(5) QUANTIFIER is improving and should like this longer distance.

(3) DONDER STORM is consistent and is another to consider.



Race 7 (2,000m)

(9) SILVERLINKS is improving and is distance-suited, so may well be the right one.

There was not much between (8) LADY SILVANO and (2) LOVE IS A ROSE last time. Both also can score.

(7) ROCKIE REEF is consistent and deserves respect.

(4) WINTER SCOUT does not always show her best but is capable of scoring on her best form. She ran second in her penultimate start.