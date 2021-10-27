Tuesday's South Africa Results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 3 What A Blizzard ($58-$6)

2nd 9 She's My Captain ($8)

3rd 10 What A Cherry ($9)

4th 4 Rose Of Mine

Forecast $52

Place forecast (3-9) $6, (3-10) $21, (9-10) $21 Tierce $964 Trio $92

Quartet No winner ($3,139 carried forward)

Scratching: 8 Perfect Revenge

RACE 2

1st 2 Aus Bob ($14-$6)

2nd 4 I Want It All ($7)

3rd 1 Piketberg Alley (No 3rd dividend)

4th 3 Chauels Camelot

Forecast $5 Tierce $26

Trio $6 Quartet $92

RACE 3

1st 3 Captain Mike ($27-$7)

2nd 7 Icanseeclearlynow ($53)

3rd 8 Lyrics To Love ($8)

4th 5 Birdie And Bogie

Forecast $259

Place forecast (3-7) $54, (3-8) $7, (7-8) $47 Tierce $1,786 Trio $308

Quartet No winner ($712 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 3 Rod The Mod ($15-$9)

2nd 2 Power Grid ($12)

3rd 4 Fighter (No 3rd dividend)

4th 1 Final Move

Forecast $16 Place forecast (Refund) Tierce $123 Trio $19 Quartet $219 Scratching: 7 Bonanza

RACE 5

1st 5 You Know Who ($12-$6)

2nd 8 Elusive Tango ($11)

3rd 1 Star Of The South ($6)

4th 6 Son Of Silk

Forecast $26 Place forecast (5-8) $10, (1-5) $4, (1-8) $9 Tierce $142 Trio $27 Quartet $116

Scratching: 2 Silvano's Dasher

RACE 6

1st 4 Gimmie A Star ($12-$5.10)

2nd 6 Thefutureisbright ($11)

3rd 2 Super Duke ($21)

4th 9 Vida Futura

Forecast $15

Place forecast (4-6) $6, (2-4) $24, (2-6) $37 Tierce $253 Trio $124

Quartet No winner ($298 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 3 Costa Smeralda ($51-$13)

2nd 2 Opulence ($5.10)

3rd 4 Sweet Repeat ($6)

4th 6 Klaserie

Forecast $39

Place forecast (2-3) $12, (3-4) $11, (2-4) $6 Tierce $364 Trio $51 Quartet No winner ($1,286 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 9 Impact ($16-$6)

2nd 3 Hamlet ($14)

3rd 2 World So High ($8)

4th 4 Dog Detachment

Forecast $36

Place forecast (3-9) $13, (2-9) $7, (2-3) $13

Tierce $224

Trio $43

Quartet $2,490, ($2,426 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)