Tuesday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 3 What A Blizzard ($58-$6)
2nd 9 She's My Captain ($8)
3rd 10 What A Cherry ($9)
4th 4 Rose Of Mine
Forecast $52
Place forecast (3-9) $6, (3-10) $21, (9-10) $21 Tierce $964 Trio $92
Quartet No winner ($3,139 carried forward)
Scratching: 8 Perfect Revenge
RACE 2
1st 2 Aus Bob ($14-$6)
2nd 4 I Want It All ($7)
3rd 1 Piketberg Alley (No 3rd dividend)
4th 3 Chauels Camelot
Forecast $5 Tierce $26
Trio $6 Quartet $92
RACE 3
1st 3 Captain Mike ($27-$7)
2nd 7 Icanseeclearlynow ($53)
3rd 8 Lyrics To Love ($8)
4th 5 Birdie And Bogie
Forecast $259
Place forecast (3-7) $54, (3-8) $7, (7-8) $47 Tierce $1,786 Trio $308
Quartet No winner ($712 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 3 Rod The Mod ($15-$9)
2nd 2 Power Grid ($12)
3rd 4 Fighter (No 3rd dividend)
4th 1 Final Move
Forecast $16 Place forecast (Refund) Tierce $123 Trio $19 Quartet $219 Scratching: 7 Bonanza
RACE 5
1st 5 You Know Who ($12-$6)
2nd 8 Elusive Tango ($11)
3rd 1 Star Of The South ($6)
4th 6 Son Of Silk
Forecast $26 Place forecast (5-8) $10, (1-5) $4, (1-8) $9 Tierce $142 Trio $27 Quartet $116
Scratching: 2 Silvano's Dasher
RACE 6
1st 4 Gimmie A Star ($12-$5.10)
2nd 6 Thefutureisbright ($11)
3rd 2 Super Duke ($21)
4th 9 Vida Futura
Forecast $15
Place forecast (4-6) $6, (2-4) $24, (2-6) $37 Tierce $253 Trio $124
Quartet No winner ($298 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 3 Costa Smeralda ($51-$13)
2nd 2 Opulence ($5.10)
3rd 4 Sweet Repeat ($6)
4th 6 Klaserie
Forecast $39
Place forecast (2-3) $12, (3-4) $11, (2-4) $6 Tierce $364 Trio $51 Quartet No winner ($1,286 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 9 Impact ($16-$6)
2nd 3 Hamlet ($14)
3rd 2 World So High ($8)
4th 4 Dog Detachment
Forecast $36
Place forecast (3-9) $13, (2-9) $7, (2-3) $13
Tierce $224
Trio $43
Quartet $2,490, ($2,426 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now