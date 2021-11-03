Tuesday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 1 Princess Philippa ($19-$7)
2nd 7 Song Of Liberty ($24)
3rd 5 Watching Closely ($9)
4th 3 Scottadito
Forecast $70
Place forecast (1-7) $24, (1-5) $14, (5-7) $24
Tierce $878
Trio $150
Quartet No winner ($942 carried forward)
Scratching: 2 Sing Girl Sing
RACE 2
1st 6 Ablueazure ($16-$9)
2nd 3 West Point ($6)
3rd 2 Clarkson ($10)
4th 7 Groomedtowin
Forecast $14
Place forecast (3-6) $7, (2-6) $12, (2-3) $8
Tierce $58
Trio $18
Quartet $320
Scratching: 4 True Brit
RACE 3
1st 3 Opera Glass ($13-$7)
2nd 1 Franklin ($27)
3rd 9 Liverpool Legend ($15)
4th 2 Mrs Hotline
Forecast $47
Place forecast (1-3) $16, (3-9) $12, (1-9) $37 Tierce $479 Trio $126
Quartet No winner ($236 carried forward)
Scratching: 4 She's A Cracker
RACE 4
1st 8 Dutchessburnedette ($20-$7)
2nd 3 Rabia The Rebel ($12)
3rd 7 Mariposa ($12)
4th 2 Crusade To Royalty
Forecast $53
Place forecast (3-8) $16, (7-8) $19, (3-7) $20 Tierce $779 Trio $155
Quartet No winner ($762 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 4 Twin Turbo ($25-$8)
2nd 6 Juan Carlos ($46)
3rd 9 Humble Tune ($10)
4th 3 Lady Amherst
Forecast $194
Place forecast (4-6) $75, (4-9) $10, (6-9) $78 Tierce $2,155 Trio $640
Quartet No winner ($1,812 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 8 Eternity Ring ($9-$6)
2nd 1 Now You See Me ($9)
3rd 3 Snow Palace (No 3rd dividend)
4th 2 Ululate
Forecast $6
Place forecast (Refund)
Tierce $40
Trio $18
Quartet $201
Scratchings: 5 Phoenix, 6 Lee Express
