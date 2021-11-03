Tuesday's South Africa Results

RACE 1

1st 1 Princess Philippa ($19-$7)

2nd 7 Song Of Liberty ($24)

3rd 5 Watching Closely ($9)

4th 3 Scottadito

Forecast $70

Place forecast (1-7) $24, (1-5) $14, (5-7) $24

Tierce $878

Trio $150

Quartet No winner ($942 carried forward)

Scratching: 2 Sing Girl Sing

RACE 2

1st 6 Ablueazure ($16-$9)

2nd 3 West Point ($6)

3rd 2 Clarkson ($10)

4th 7 Groomedtowin

Forecast $14

Place forecast (3-6) $7, (2-6) $12, (2-3) $8

Tierce $58

Trio $18

Quartet $320

Scratching: 4 True Brit

RACE 3

1st 3 Opera Glass ($13-$7)

2nd 1 Franklin ($27)

3rd 9 Liverpool Legend ($15)

4th 2 Mrs Hotline

Forecast $47

Place forecast (1-3) $16, (3-9) $12, (1-9) $37 Tierce $479 Trio $126

Quartet No winner ($236 carried forward)

Scratching: 4 She's A Cracker

RACE 4

1st 8 Dutchessburnedette ($20-$7)

2nd 3 Rabia The Rebel ($12)

3rd 7 Mariposa ($12)

4th 2 Crusade To Royalty

Forecast $53

Place forecast (3-8) $16, (7-8) $19, (3-7) $20 Tierce $779 Trio $155

Quartet No winner ($762 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 4 Twin Turbo ($25-$8)

2nd 6 Juan Carlos ($46)

3rd 9 Humble Tune ($10)

4th 3 Lady Amherst

Forecast $194

Place forecast (4-6) $75, (4-9) $10, (6-9) $78 Tierce $2,155 Trio $640

Quartet No winner ($1,812 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 8 Eternity Ring ($9-$6)

2nd 1 Now You See Me ($9)

3rd 3 Snow Palace (No 3rd dividend)

4th 2 Ululate

Forecast $6

Place forecast (Refund)

Tierce $40

Trio $18

Quartet $201

Scratchings: 5 Phoenix, 6 Lee Express