Tuesday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 14 Young Love ($132-$28)
2nd 1 Charity Ball ($8)
3rd 13 What A State ($53)
4th 9 Noble Grace Forecast $200 Place forecast (1-14) $38, (13-14) $122, (1-13) $68 Tierce No winner ($6,046 carried forward) Trio $1,859 Quartet No winner ($22,627 carried forward)
Scratching: 8 La Vida
RACE 2
1st 6 Fly Over ($23-$9)
2nd 2 Fynbos ($13)
3rd 4 Coup De Main (No 3rd dividend)
4th 1 Warrior Bling Forecast $16 Place forecast (Refund) Tierce $190 Trio $14 Quartet $383 Scratchings: 3 Rosalie Runs, 5 Razzle Dazzle Em
RACE 3
1st 9 Let It Burn ($14-$6)
2nd 1 Bon Boyage ($8)
3rd 14 Sugar Mountain ($12)
4th 13 Sudden Song Forecast $22
Place forecast (1-9) $11, (9-14) $11, (1-14) $13 Tierce $80 Trio $45 Quartet $238
Scratching: 17 Forever Bill
RACE 4
1st 4 Nasiriyah ($42-$11)
2nd 2 Global Goddess ($11)
3rd 3 Everglades ($14) 4th 1 Red Kite Forecast $53 Place forecast (2-4) $18, (3-4) $14, (2-3) $12 Tierce $517 Trio $119
Quartet No winner ($596 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 1 Marina ($7-$5.10)
2nd 4 Kailene ($11)
3rd 2 Pretty Betty (No 3rd dividend)
4th 6 Jet For Time Forecast $9
Tierce $16 Trio $3 Quartet $47
Scratching: 5 Helen's Blush
RACE 6
1st 1 Master Redoute ($57-$14)
2nd 7 Global Ally ($6)
3rd 4 Gem King ($17) 4th 5 Service Ace Forecast $67 Place forecast (1-7) $20, (1-4) $33, (4-7) $14 Tierce $869 Trio $209 Quartet No winner ($1,708 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
