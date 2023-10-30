Tuesday’s South Africa (Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,450m)

(4) MARY’S GREENLIGHT and (6) WONDER I DO have shown enough to win a race of this nature, but the latter is drawn wide so preference is for the former.

(5) BOOM BOOM ran her best race over this trip and will be competitive with a repeat of that run.

(1) LADY GREENSLEEVES and (2) LIBERTY FLAG are better than their disappointing last starts suggest and ought to make their presence felt if bouncing back to their earlier form.

Race 2 (1,450m)

(11) THUNEE PLAYA was not friendless in the market but was slow out the gates on debut before flying home late. He ought to have come on for that experience.

(1) TRIP TO STATES also caught the eye by staying on from a long way back last time. He should be nearer the action with blinkers now fitted. However, on the form of their meetings with (5) BREATH OF MAGIC, a bigger threat is likely to come from (4) FEEL ALL RIGHT who finished 2nd over this track and trip recently when returning from a break.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(8) EIFFEL TOWER is an improving 3YO who is easing slightly in grade, and is good value to recapture the winning thread.

(2) BLOOMINGTON and (3) FREE MOVEMENT also held their own at a higher level last time and are distance suited. They give weight to their younger, less-exposed rival.

(4) NORDIC REBEL and (5) WOLFFS WORLD are hard-knockers capable of better than their disappointing last starts.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(2) COLORADO CREEK and (3) LITTLE MIZ SWAGGER should go better with comeback runs under the belt, but they are drawn wide.

(7) MY LADY SOUL tried her luck in a lucrative sales race last time. But she should prove an entirely different proposition at this level, with the step up to this distance also likely to suit.

(8) QUEEN BOMI and (12) MAMAQUERA finished unplaced in a stronger race (form franked) last time and are closely matched on that form. They are, however, more effective in this grade so could have a say in the finish.

Race 5 (1,600m)

Stablemates (7) ELEMBEE and (5) MAGICAL FLIGHT are consistent and have performed well at this level, so warrant respect.

(8) SOLDIER’S EYE and (9) KEY ELEMENT are progressive 3YO fillies who are likely to acquit themselves competitively once more, although the former is done no favours by her wide starting gate.

(10) LADY CALAVERA, on the other hand, is a hard-knocker who is ideally stationed in stall No. 3 and she ought to pose a threat under a handy galloping weight.

(11) SHARAPOVA is likely to go forward from her No. 9 berth and could be hard to catch in receipt of weight from all. Others capable.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(12) SKYFULL finished behind (14) CORAPI last time but is better off at the weights.

(6) LEAO ALADO and (13) SUMMERLAND are 1.5kg better off on that form, but will need things to go their way from very wide barriers.

(4) OVER TWO YOU and the unexposed 3YO (5) VIVA BRAZIL jump from favourable inside stalls and have the form to play a leading role over this distance.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(1) CULLINAN BLUE showed promise as a 2YO, but has a tough task winning at her reappearance under a big weight and from the widest draw.

(3) PONTIAC has not been seen since June but was well backed to win a similar contest. Cannot be written off on his return.

(5) FRENCH IMPACT improved in his first start as a gelding. Has the pace to be competitive in a sprint.

The improving (6) PALACE REVOLT won on the Poly in KZN and that form has been franked.

(7) FULLY LOADED, with blinkers on from a No.1 gate, ought to enjoy the conditions.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(7) AFTER HOURS maintains his form and is a model of consistency and has a great opportunity to add to his tally.

Both (3) DUKE OF ROCK and (8) NETTLETON are lightly raced and competitive in a race of this nature, but have drawn wide.

(1) BROSNAN is drawn better and will benefit from his rider’s 4kg allowance, so could pose a threat.