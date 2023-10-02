Tuesday’s South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(3) BABYLON (second in his last two starts) and (2) KINSHIN SHA (second in his last three) are hoping for a just reward. A ding-dong battle in the opener.

(7) STATESMAN found solid support on debut but disappointed. Look for a better effort.

(4) BREGARDT is looking for some minor money.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(11) POTATO SALAD found support on debut in a Work Riders’ Plate last time but disappointed. She should have come on.

(2) EMPRESS GAME has been placed in all five starts and should give a genuine performance.

(1) FLYING PUMA has also been in the money in all three outings and must be considered.

(4) BEST INTENTIONS is maturing and could have a say.

Race 3 (1,450m)

(3) BREATH OF MAGIC is overdue for a win but may have to play second fiddle again, because (2) ROYAL EDITION is back over a preferred trip and could make a race of it.

(9) MENTALITY MONSTER and (10) VIVA LA VICTOR will improve on their debut runs.

Race 4 (1,450m)

(1) LORNA LILY looks overdue. The mare has a bright chance to exit the maidens ranks.

(6) EASY ON ME will relish the extra distance and must considered for honours.

(3) LIFE LESSON is improving with racing and should have no problem with the extra distance.

(4) VILLA SEMAYA concentrated better with blinkers and could get into the action.

Race 5 (2,400m)

(1) ARUMUGAM finished a close second to top stayer Future Pearl on two occasions and rates the form choice. But he has to concede 9kg to (9) OPERA GLASS which could be problematic over this trip.

(3) ZEUS is another good stayer and could get into the action.

(5) TWIN TURBO is an honest trier.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(1) AUSSENKEHR (claims 4kg) is holding form and could go in again. However, he has yet to win over 1,000m.

(3) ROSE FOR TRIPPI could mount a serious challenge, based on her last-start third.

(4) CLIFF HANGER needed his first run as a gelding and will come on heaps.

(7) ON CUE is an honest performer and could make the frame again.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(3) COMING IN HOT and (6) DARK TIDE are holding form. They should be involved in the finish.

(4) METEORIC must be right there on collateral form.

(2) HERE WITH ME appears held but expect an improved effort.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(2) STORMY CHOICE disappointed over this course and distance last time but deserves another chance.

(6) MEET THE CAPTAIN was coughing last time and should do a lot better.

(7) TWICE AS WILD needed her last run and is upset material.

(3) INVENTRIX also warrants inclusion in all bets.