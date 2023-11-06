Tuesday’s South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(11) THING CALLED LOVE has been absent since her disappointing last start in July. But she showed enough on debut to suggest she ought to be competitive in a race like this.

(2) ETHANATOR and (3) SECRET CHORD have the form, experience and recent race fitness to play leading roles.

Watch the betting on first-timers (7) SAKHALA IS’CATHULO and (10) STATE OF PLAY.

Race 2 (1,000m)

Newcomer (13) SMASHING may lack experience but need not be special to make a winning debut. She is by Grade 1 Computaform Sprint winner Rafeef out of a mare who finished fifth in the same race. There is enough speed in her pedigree to stand her in good stead.

(1) FLYING PUMA and (2) SOMEDAY MAYBE have the form and experience to acquit themselves competitively.

(3) WINTER PATH should, too, with improvement expected after an encouraging comeback run.

(7) ANGEL WINGS and (8) COMPACT POWER are others to make note of. Watch the betting.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(1) EXHALE finished a career-best second when trying this trip last time. With any improvement, he could go one better.

(3) AL BAYREG and (8) KAROO GOLD are bred to appreciate this sterner test of stamina, so ought to pose as threats.

(7) TAXHAVEN and (4) ANIMAL IMPACT are also likely to make progress over this distance.

(6) HOLOCENE, (5) DISTRICT TWELVE and (2) HAROLD THE DUKE could have a say, too.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(12) SKYFULL finished behind (14) CORAPI last time but is better off at the weights.

(5) OVER TWO YOU and the unexposed three-year-old (6) VIVA BRAZIL have the form to play leading roles over this distance.

(2) EVERY CLOUD and (1) GREENLIGHT MAGIC are not without chances either despite humping big weights.

Race 5 (1,700m)

(1) KYOMAI and (7) BILLY SPELLBOUND are highly regarded and have run in stronger races. The three-year-old Kyomai is likely to be competitive on his reappearance, though may have too much to do conceding 3kg to his older rival, who has had the benefit of a recent comeback outing.

Last-start winners (2) WHISPERS OF WAR and (4) FORT LAUDERDALE are capable of posing as threats, despite their penalties.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(7) EIFFEL TOWER is an improving three-year-old who ran well off this mark behind another progressive sophomore last time. As this is an easier grade, the colt could resume winning ways.

(4) WHORLY WHORLY beat (2) BACK TO BASICS, (5) ALABAMA ANNA, (6) FULLY LOADED and (16) NEVER TO CLEVER over this course and distance. They are all closely matched on that form and, on these revised weight terms, are likely to be competitive.

Race 7 (1,400m)

Grade 1 runner-up (4) DAVE THE KING ran in a Grade 2 last time and was not disgraced in finishing five lengths off the winner, after setting a fast pace. On that evidence, this drop back in distance could suit and he is weighted to win.

(10) GUY GIBSON finished third in a two-year-old Grade 2 last term behind the Equus Champion, before making an encouraging reappearance. He will have more to offer and defy these conditions.

(11) PRINCEOFGREEN is another likely to improve after an eye-catching return to action.

(7) TSAR BOMBA, (1) CABINET SHUFFLE and (2) SUPER AGRA complete the shortlist.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(4) TROPPO VELOCE was deemed good enough to run in a two-year-old Grade 1 last season. Despite failing to make an impression in that race, went some way to confirming the promise she showed as a juvenile by winning on her three-year-old debut. She ought to confirm her superiority over (5) MISS HANNIGAN.

(3) SECOND BREATH and last-start winner (6) RUNWAY BOMB are likely to pose as threats.

Race 9 (1,000m)

(5) WHAT A TIGER won his last start on the Highveld before a successful KwaZulu-Natal stint. On current form, he ought to play a leading role back at his winning course and distance.

(7) HAPPY ANALIA and (8) DARK TIDE are closely matched on the form of their meeting behind Brosnan and are likely to have a say in the finish.

(3) SAMOA, (11) LIFE GOES ON and reserve (17) WAR QUEEN are capable of staking their claims.