Tulip Tree can add one more win

Race 1 (1,200m)

(2) ICE STAR was backed when winning on debut and will come on.

(1) GLOBAL THUNDER won full of running at the second time of asking and should relish the extra.

(7) HEIRLOOM has been close up in all four starts and receives 3kg from them.

Watch the newcomers.

Race 2 (1,450m)

(3) PHANTOMOFTHEFOREST is maturing and should enjoy the turn.

(1) RAPTOR ISLAND jumps from pole position and his front-running tactics could pay off.

(9) SKY VELOCITY is running close-up and should be involved in the result. Look for improvement.

(7) KNIGHTS TABLE, who was not striding out on debut, (4) CARNELO and (8) SAN MARZANO are looking for quartet money.

Race 3 (1,600m)

The draws could have an effect on the result – those that could have issues with them include (2) VESUVIO and (4) BLOOMINGTON but they cannot be left out of calculations.

Well drawn and looking to take advantage are (7) WELCOME BREEZE and (8) BURMESE TIARA.

(6) NAPOLEON, (11) BATIK and (12) TIMEFORTHAT are looking for minor money.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(2) TULIP TREE beat (8) CAPE LIGHTS (2.5kg better) by 1 3/4 lengths with (1) CRIMSON PRINCESS (1.5kg better off) a further 3/4 lengths behind. However, she looked to have lots in hand and could confirm the form. The balance are looking for money and cannot be ignored.

(4) SOUTHERN SONG and (10) PASCHALS SAMORE head the shortlist.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(1) SUMMER FLING loved the extra and even though coming off a maiden win could go in again.

(3) ISLAND BEAUTY is also off a maiden win and drawn wide, however, she looks to be maturing and could challenge.

They take on six-time-winner (2) CALL THE WIND who should make a race of it.

(5) MEMORIAL DAY was not striding out last time and with (4) PASHASHA and (9) LIDL MISS SUNSHINE could challenge.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(1) MONSIEUR CHEVELLE shoulders a hefty 62kg but should still make his presence felt.

However, he finished behind (2) NUCLEAR FORCE in his penultimate but the latter ran no kind of race subsequently.

(3) OYSTER KING is holding form and must be considered.

(6) SKYFULL was not striding out last time and an improved run is expected.