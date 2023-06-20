Turbo Power can charge after debut second

Race 1 (1,400m)

Dean Kannemeyer sends out (6) RAF’S ROCKET who has found market support in both outings. He was a close-up fourth on the Poly last start and that experience should hold him in good stead.

The grey (5) PROFESSOR LUPIN has started favourite in both starts for Vaughan Marshall. The step-up in trip will suit.

(7) BEDTIME STORY switches to the Poly and horses from the Doug Campbell yard generally love the surface. He has promising form over shorter distances.

Weichong Marwing has a host of runners on the day and (9) PURPLENINJATURTLE has shown some promising Highveld form over the trip.

Race 2 (1,400m)

Sean Tarry has had a brilliant start to Champions Season and (2) TURBO POWER can add to his CV. His charge raced greenly when an eye-catching debut second. From a plum draw, he should atone.

Mike de Kock sends out (7) TROIS TROIS QUATRE, who went over much further (2,400m) last start. The gelding operation and six-month rest could bring out the best.

(6) OSHAKATI has smart form on the Poly which will help his chances.

(9) ONE IRISH ROVER has also done well on the Poly and must be respected.

Race 3 (1,100m)

Ashley Fortune, who is soon headed for Australia, sends out (5) ACTIVATOR, who came in for a ton on market support with first-time blinkers and finished fourth.

He can give Deryl Daniels his first winner back from a long break.

Gareth van Zyl sends out (1) STARS IN HEAVEN against older horses but he made a promising debut on the Poly. With the best draw, he should be a threat to Activator.

(8) BENNI IN THE AREA has been holding form well and switches to the Poly for the Gary Rich and Cole Dicken partnership, who had a double on June 12.

(6) VICTOR RAIL goes well on the Poly and was touched off over this course and distance last time. A must inclusion in all exotic bets.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(10) DUKE OF AFRICA has the widest draw but that should not affect Frank Robinson’s charge, who is overdue a win. This looks to be the right race.

Stable companion (9) THE GREEN GALLANT is way better than his recent form suggests and can finish in the money.

(5) IMAGINABLE has shown promise and may just have needed his last run over a shorter distance. That was his first outing back from a lengthy break.

(6) SAFE SPACE is consistent and goes well on the Poly.

(8) TRITON is never far back on the turf and Carl Hewitson’s runner switches to the turf.

Race 5 (1,700m)

(3) MIDNIGHT CRYSTAL made a promising Poly debut under an apprentice for the Tarry yard. She now has S’Manga Khumalo aboard which could make the difference.

(1) TIME TO THE MOON made a promising handicap debut for Weiho Marwing. His lightly raced filly tries this trip for the first time but does look capable in modest company.

(4) GARDENIA is a nice type and has been in good form lately. She won well last start and must have a chance again.

(10) COLUMBIA ROAD has a light weight. She takes on much stronger rivals but has been consistent since her maiden win.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(4) CATALEYA SUMMER was run out of it late over this course and distance last time, going down by less than a length. Glen Kotzen’s filly takes on the males but should be competitive.

Serino Moodley has opted for the filly over (6) PASCALI but Garth Puller’s charge is in good form and is better off at the weights with (1) ACTION STATIONS when the two last met.

(5) POLITICAL PARTY was a recent maiden winner and his form before that was consistent. But he has not been out since November, so may just need this.

Race 7 (1,400m)

Marshall saddles (1) SHIFTING PATH, who has the best draw and that could prove crucial in what should be a tight race.

The two veterans, (9) WINTER WAVES and (10) IMMEASURABLE, should not be far apart at the line.

But both have drawn wide, as has Wendy Whitehead’s charge (8) GRANDE LUPO. All three are course-and-distance suited.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(1) LORD EDWARD has the best draw and his last run is best ignored. He is dropping in the handicap and should be competitive in this field for Michael Roberts.

(6) PHAKA IMALI was a close-up second over this course and distance last start and can go one better.

(9) GREY OCEAN is never far back and the van Zyl stable is seldom off form.

St John Gray is a rare visitor to these shores but it may not be wise to read too much into the presence of (3) FEATHER THE NEST, as her owners are mostly locally based. However, the horse is a four-time winner.