Turning on the Charm again

Pacific Charm (Wong Chin Chuen), then named Lucky Charm, returning to scales at his first Singapore win in a Maiden race on Oct 29.

After a botched comeback run on Feb 4, Pacific Charm should behave better on Saturday.

He became a late scratching after sustaining shoulder abrasions from burrowing under his front gate.

Trainer Michael Clements was convinced it was just a blip, though.

Kranji’s only progeny of 2015 Japanese Horse of the Year Maurice is not given to such barrier antics.

Clements put them down to the excess energy that horses are known for when fresh off a break.

“He was unruly two weeks back. He’s not normally like that, he was first-up and full of himself,” said the 2020 Singapore champion trainer, who has enjoyed a great 2023 start with six winners and currently lies in third place on the log.

“We did some schooling at the barriers and he passed his barrier test last week. He’s all okay now.”

The barrier test last Thursday went without a hitch, with Vlad Duric just ensuring he jumped on terms before letting him coast to the line in third place, untested.

Clements has wasted little time in spotting another race.

Saturday’s $50,000 Class 4 Division 2 race (1,200m) is similar to the one he missed, but the fields are not quite carbon copies.

That day, Sabah Ace obliged as the hot favourite to keep his unbeaten record intact. But he could have faced a stiffer task had Pacific Charm not come out of the picture.

The false start may have also been a blessing in disguise for Pacific Charm, though.

The “make-up” race looks easier but Clements still believes it is not the best fit for the horse who won his only race over 1,400m when known as Lucky Charm.

“We found this race for him but he is probably suited to a bit further,” he said.

“He came unraced and it took him a couple of runs to find his feet. But he had raced very well by the end of last year.

“He won one race and ran second twice at that first prep. We gave him a good break in December.

“He just resumed and he seems to be a progressive sort going in the right direction. He has come back stronger.”

If a few more boxes are ticked along the way, Clements does not rule out loftier targets.

“At this stage, he hasn’t shown us that he can go up against the top four-year-olds here,” said Clements, whose main Singapore Derby hope is impressive debut winner Pacific Bao Bei.

“But that could change if he keeps getting his ratings up.

“On the other hand, Pacific Bao Bei is definitely our Derby horse. He runs in a Class 4 1,600m next week (Feb 25).”

Another point-seeker from his Saturday team of 10 is the recently renamed Taling Pling.

The Argentinian-bred three-year-old franked the early promise shown with a Restricted Maiden win at his second start on Jan 7, when then known as Mykyta.

The new Falcon Racing Stable acquisition runs up against a small but select field in the $75,000 Novice race (1,200m), comprising two last-start winners like him, Knippenberg and Bestseller.

“He’s shown potential at his first preparation leading up to his win,” said Clements.

“He’ll run again on Polytrack as he’s done quite well on it. But I think he’s better on turf than Poly just from the way he moves.

“We gave him a couple of turf gallops. He was very comfortable.

“If he goes through his grades, we’ll aim him towards the 3YO series.”

With the Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge kicking off with the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint (1,200m) on April 8, Clements would not mind a few stablemates joining his leading prospect, Ejaz.

The three-time winner by Street Boss is close to a return. He looked well within himself at his second place to Pennywise at the barrier trials last Thursday.

“Ejaz has definitely come back bigger and stronger,” said Clements.

“He’ll have one more trial and go towards a Class 4 over 1,200m the following week.

“We may then need another run before he goes for the 3YO races in April.”