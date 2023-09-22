Twinklelittlestar can keep shining

Race 1 (1,000m)

(3) FIRE PHOENIX did not handle the soft last run after a much-improved previous effort. Give the mare another chance.

(4) WITCHWOOD is wearing blinkers again and she should have a good chance against a weak field.

(8) ARVERNI PRINCESS can improve on her last run on the Poly. She is from an in-form stable.

(6) PRITTI VICTORY is bred in the purple. She is a first-timer to watch in the betting.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(10) MORNING CHESS ran well last time. Lightly raced and with the blinkers off over the extra 200m, he can run a big race.

(13) FREEDOM SQUARE has the widest draw and takes on the males. But the field is not strong.

(8) KING OF QUEEN made a promising local debut over the distance. Expect improvement.

(6) BEACH PALACE fared well in both starts over shorter distances. This should be right up his alley.

Race 3 (1,900m)

(7) SUGAR BLAST finished a close second to the favourite last time. He can go one better over the extra distance.

(5) BILLY OF TEA looks held by Sugar Blast on their last meeting but he stays well and is consistent.

(8) TRITON is a long-time maiden but came in for strong market support last run. With a 4kg claimer up, it could be worth a try.

(10) SWIFT NICKS was running on well at only his third start. With the experience, he has a strong chance.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(1) WINTER GAMES ran a close fifth behind champion Sandringham Summit in the Grade 2 Golden Horseshoe last time, but that was on July 1. He has pole position with only 53kg to shoulder.

(7) SEEKING THE STARS looked a blinder at the weights last time and duly obliged. It was just his second run and he can improve.

(8) QUEUE WING was a close second to Seeking The Stars and meets him on the same terms.

(9) WATERBERRY LANE has not raced since finishing just over two lengths behind Jet Dark in the Grade 1 Cape Met in January. But he is the class horse in the race.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(6) ALL THE TIME was touched off over this course and distance last time by (9) JOSHUA HOTSNAKE. There was only a short head between them but the latter got a penalty and All The Time is now 1.5kg better off, which should be enough to turn the tables.

(5) CRESTED EAGLE encountered traffic at his last two starts and is better than his form would suggest.

(4) PONGOLA is better than his last run and was not far off Joshua Hotsnake at his penultimate start.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(6) PRINCEKRESH has been up against stronger opposition recently and finished not far back. Down in class with a 4kg claimer aboard, he makes a lot of appeal.

(1) GIMME A RAINBOW finished close-up on the Poly last time. He is better over this trip and can score again with a plum draw.

(7) LUCKY DOLLAR has been dropping in the handicap and ran a cracker from a wide draw last time.

(3) DONTSHOOTTHEBARMAN and (9) ANOTHERDAYINAFRICA can come into the equation.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(2) ANCIENT EPIC’s 4kg relief and a good draw could see her go one better.

(3) BOMBER GIRL was just touched off last run. She has some useful form and is worth each-way.

(7) LA PURA VIDA is penalised heavily for her easy last-start win but the yard’s first-call rider, Athandiwe Mgudlwa, takes the mount.

(5) MAQUETTE eyes a hat-trick.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(7) TWINKLELITTLESTAR won second-up in a competitive maiden. She could still prove a little better than this field.

(10) HARLEY’S FATE has been in good form and title-chasing Muzi Yeni will be in the saddle again.

(6) APOESTERTJIE is holding form. With Rachel Venniker’s 1.5kg claim, she should be a big runner.

(4) BITCOIN BABY shed her maiden tag over a mile and drops back to a sprint. She has plenty of ability.