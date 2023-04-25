Two 1½ wins, Pinheiro is all go

In case Bernardo Pinheiro felt a touch half-hearted about opening his 2023 Kranji account with a dead-heat on Sunday, it was quickly rectified seven races later when he scored outright on Fame Star.

The Dubai-based Brazilian jockey had been hungry for that first win at his fourth, but longest Singapore stint after returning empty-handed from five rides at his first day at the office last Sunday week.

It took only three rides for the 26-year-old to get on the board – or “half-board” – when his mount Cosmic Dancer ($18) led all the way in the $50,000 Class 4 Division 1 race (1,100m), only to finish locked together with Teardrops ($25, A’Isisuhairi Kasim) on the line.

The judge could not split the pair, but Pinheiro was not too picky about sharing the spoils. More importantly, he was off and running.

The next three rides halted the winning momentum, but Fame Star – his “best chance” of the day – took him back to the winner’s enclosure, a space he did not share this time.

Both winners were horses he was getting legged up on for the first time. But, if there was one whom he had a better handle on, it was Fame Star ($66).

After the winning post had proven elusive in more than a year, the rising nine-year-old by Twirling Candy was contesting the $85,000 Class 2 race (1,600m).

“I don’t know how to describe it, but though Fame Star hasn’t won for a while, I was very confident he was one of my best rides for the day,” said Pinheiro.

“I called (trainer) Stephen Crutchley on Monday morning for the ride. He then told me he had already booked a jockey.

“The next day, he rang me back and asked me if I still had no ride in that race, and if I didn’t, then, I could ride him.

“I was happy to get on because I saw him running good races last time. His speed is wonderful.”

Still, Pinheiro was mindful of the distance for the 1,200m (eight of 10 wins) specialist who won up to 1,400m only once, incidentally the Group 2 EW Barker Trophy run on Sunday, edition 2019.

“I believed he had a chance, but the main question mark was whether he can handle the mile,” he said.

“Stephen told me ‘I know you have watched his past videos, but I can guarantee you the horse is fresh enough to go forward and he’s fit enough to see out the trip.’

“I believed the track was in our favour, and as there was no other horse with early speed in he race, except maybe for Pennywise with only 46kg, I decided to get him going early.

“At the parade ring, the owner even joked with me about letting him breathe a bit. I said ‘don’t worry, I will save him, but the main thing is to let him go as he likes and not to restrain him.’

“Someone could still disturb him, but I was able to let him canter in front and let him breathe.

“At that moment, I knew he would handle the distance.”

Pinheiro had also done his homework on Cosmic Dancer, Jason Lim’s Vancouver three-year-old, who has not saluted again since his debut win in January.

“I know he has a front running style or close to the leader,” he said.

“With the good draw and the light weight (53kg), and the rain in the last few days, I thought it’d be better for front runners.

“All these conditions suited my horse. He was very game all the way. Harry congratulated me after the line, but I was surprised we dead-heated.”

Pinheiro is licensed until Dec 31, which may be a hint he is not heading back to Dubai for the racing season that starts in October – like he did in 2022.

But though duty-bound to the current contract, he still has a foot in the Middle East door.

“I leave the doors open. I want to ride here for a long time,” he said.

“But, at the same time, Dubai is my second home – I’ve ridden there for six years, and I’m very happy there.

“I had a wonderful season this year, but I’ll stay in Singapore till the end of my licence, as long as things go well for me.

“I also like the Singapore lifestyle. It’s a very nice country and the racing is picking up. I’ll see how this season goes for me.”