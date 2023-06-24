Two kings rule at Royal Ascot

Jockey Frankie Dettori plants a kiss on the cheek of Britain's Queen Camilla at the presentation ceremony after his victory on Courage Mon Ami in the Ascot Gold Cup on the third day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting in Ascot, west of London, on June 22, 2023.

LONDON Royal Ascot lived up to its name on Thursday, as King Charles III enjoyed his first winner at the meeting and the monarch of the track, Frankie Dettori, won his ninth Ascot Gold Cup in his final ride in the historic race.

Dettori punched the air as he recorded his 79th victory at the royal meeting on Courage Mon Ami. His first was on Markofdistinction in 1990.

The 52-year-old described the win as “unbelievable” before the irrepressible Italian broke protocol by kissing Queen Camilla as she and her husband presented the trophies.

Dettori, who is enjoying a successful final year in the saddle, having won the English 2000 Guineas and Oaks, then threw the trophy up in the air and fortunately caught it.

The royal couple had been on the receiving end of the presentation after Desert Hero won the King George V Stakes. It was The King’s first Royal Ascot since succeeding his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Both The King and Queen wiped away tears in the Royal Box as Tom Marquand got their horse past Valiant King to take the honours. - AFP