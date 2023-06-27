The ‘Tycoon’ wants to bank in more money

Invincible Tycoon (No. 3) finishing third to Super Salute and Golden Monkey in the Group 3 Silver Bowl (1,400m) in his last start on June 11. He is trying to beat the top duo in Sunday's Group 2 Stewards' Cup (1,600m).

With clockwork consistency, Invincible Tycoon has been adding money to his bank account.

Indeed, since the start of the season – which was also when he started his Kranji racing career – Invincible Tycoon has topped up the till with money earned from three wins, a second and two thirds.

Right now, it stands at $116,527. The latest addition was when he collected prize money for finishing third to Super Salute in the Group 3 Silver Bowl (1,400m) on June 11.

But his biggest single payday could come on Sunday.

That is when he races with some of the best in the Stewards’ Cup over the 1,600m on grass.

The total prize pool for that Singapore Group 2 race is $150,000.

With his eye on the prize, Invincible Tycoon’s trainer, Steven Burridge, put his charge through his paces with a Tuesday morning gallop on the training track.

With jockey Marc Lerner’s feet planted firmly in the irons, the four-year-old cantered one round before turning on the style to cover the 600m in 38.9sec.

It was a fine piece of work by the son of I Am Invincible, who will go into Sunday’s feature race as one of the top fancies.

Raced by champion owner Lim’s Stable, Invincible Tycoon’s rating of 77 pales in comparison to the lofty numbers belonging to likely favourites Super Salute and Golden Monkey, whose ratings are 97 and 90 respectively.

But, from what we have seen of Invincible Tycoon in his seven starts, he could make light of the gap in the numbers.

Some may argue and say he could be “found out” over the 1,600m as it will be the first time that Burridge has tested his charge over the mile.

But, from what we have seen of the “Tycoon” in the past six months, he could lap up the trip.

Last time in the Silver Bowl, he tried to make all the running but was caught short over the concluding stages.

He had to take third behind trainer Jason Lim’s “wonder horse” Super Salute and Golden Monkey.

But we have seen him come from off the pace to win races before and it tells us that he should easily get the mile.

But can he get the better of Super Salute and Golden Monkey, especially at set weights?

It is going to be tough but it is doable.

Incidentally, both Super Salute and Golden Monkey were not left idle in their boxes on Tuesday.

Both were out for a spot of cantering and word from trackside was that they were looking really good.

Both are expected to do their final gallop on Wednesday morning.

Gunning for his eighth win in a row, Super Salute will be all the rage at the betting booths.

And why not?

He has been a sensation so far and even those not in his corner will be happy to see him extend that winning streak.

As for the Tim Fitzsimmons-trained Golden Monkey, he has not been too shabby.

Lately, in his last two outings, he had to concede victory to his nemesis Super Salute.

And both times, in the Group 2 EW Barker Trophy (1,400m) and the Silver Bowl, he was soundly beaten.

Like Invincible Tycoon and Super Salute, he, too, will be having his first tilt at the mile.

But he seems to enjoy finishing off his races and, if you keep your glasses peeled on him on Sunday, you could see him doing his best work late.

Also seen on the training track were Stewards’ Cup hopefuls Montana Flash and Istataba.

Montana Flash had Louis-Philippe Beuzelin in the saddle when running out the 600m in 41.2.

Istataba gobbled up the track when covering the same trip in a speedy 36.5.

Both might have mountains to climb but this is horse racing, not quantum physics. Anything can happen, so keep an open mind.

Outside of the main race, keep an eye on Cash Cove and Rocketship in the Class 4 Division 2 sprint over the flying 1,000m.

Both were also out on the training track where they flexed their muscles with nifty gallops.

Manoel Nunes took out Cash Cove for a spin in 40.9, while Rocketship went in a fluent 38.2.

Cash Cove was a good thing beaten last start when second to Thunder Star over the 1,000m on June 17.

In that race, Cash Cove was a tad slow to get going.

To add to his troubles, he was caught wide without cover for the rest of that short and sharp trip.

Still, he powered home to claim the runner-up cheque under Nunes.

The grey from trainer Alwin Tan’s yard has already had four victories – and he is just a three-year-old. He can win bigger and better races.

Same, too, with Rocketship. Her win on April 8 was nicely done.

Although obliged to race wide, the US-bred mare came home really well to win in 58.89sec.

It was her fourth success from 25 starts and it pushed her earnings above the $200,000 mark.

There is more where that came from.