Tyson The Brave can punch his way to first win

Race 1 (1,200m)

(5) SUNSHINE DAY was beaten when odds-on to make a winning debut in new surroundings. She could make amends.

(6) ARCTIC COMMANDER finished third in her last two starts and could improve. However, (3) FLYING PUMA was on top of her last time after having issues. She has a serious crack at winning.

(1) SOUTHERN STYLE is honest and cannot be discarded.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(4) TYSON THE BRAVE is doing well. Close to maiden win.

(3) POLICY OF TRUTH ran on steadily last time and, if he behaves well pre-race, should give a good account of himself.

He finished over two lengths in front of (10) VIVA SPIRIT – both are drawn wide out.

(5) BREATH OF MAGIC can be included in the exotics.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(7) SCARLETT PIMPERNEL pulled up lame last time but did well to take second place – one for the shortlist.

(6) HOUSE OF ROMANOV was narrowly beaten in his first run in new surroundings and, if he settles, could open his account.

(1) PUERTO PLATA comes off a break and may be short of a run.

(8) IN A BLUE MOON is looking to improve.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(1) KIND JUDY is a lot better than her last few runs but needs to get back on track. She is held by (4) BURMESE TIARA on their recent meeting.

(10) IDEAL FUTURE ran a forward race after a break and, if maintaining the form, should be right there.

(3) PRETTY IN PEARLS showed vast improvement last time and, if confirming the form, should contest the finish.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(3) PERFECT WITNESS makes her track debut and, together with Gavin Lerena up, could complete a hat-trick.

(1) CRIMSON PRINCESS is honest and will not go down without a fight.

(8) SILENT WAR is in top form and looking for a hat-trick.

(5) BRAVE VIKING is no slouch but could just need it.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(4) RAIN OR SHINE has drawn widest but needed his last outing – he could go in again.

(9) NAPOLEON is fit and well and could complete a double off a handy weight.

(5) ARCHIMIDES won in blinkers and will be more comfortable with them – respect.

(6) MO THE MAN, (1) BLOOMINGTON and forever young (3) NORDIC REBEL are more for the shortlist.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(8) WAR QUEEN won at the second time of asking and has scope for improvement.

Top weight (1) COVERT OPERATOR never recovered from a slow start last time and finished behind stable companions (4) AXEL COLLINS and (2) SIBERIAN STEEL.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(1) BROSNAN never got into it last time. He could improve now that the blinkers are on – respect.

(2) STORMY CHOICE ran third last Saturday. She could come on in heaps – watch.

(6) DARK TIDE is honest and is a definite runner for inclusion in all exotic combinations.

(5) IN THE ETHER flashed up last time after a break and could have the better of (8) RED CARPET GIRL, who cannot be ignored.