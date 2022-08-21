Umvoti has too much class for her rivals

RACE 1 (1,100M)

(7) SEA OF TEARS has been knocking on the door for some time now. With jockey getting a sex allowance, she should be hard to beat.

(2) BROADWAY GIRL tried further last run but has put in two smart efforts. She makes her Polytrack debut and is a big runner.

(4) ACT OF MERCY has had her chances. Improved, this her second run for her new stable.

(3) SAYULITA showed some improvement at her second outing and can surprise.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(6) PURE MAVERICK improved nicely second time in lesser company. Light weight and should be right there.

(7) FAST LOVE was sent out favourite when dropped to a sprint last time. This distance should be a better option.

(3) DONQUERARI looks well in at these weights, is lightly raced and can improve.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(9) CHOPSTICKS has been knocking at the door for some time now. If he takes to the Polytrack, he should be hard to beat.

(7) HALLERBOS was second best to what looks to be a useful sort last time. There is nothing of that quality in this line-up.

(5) CAPTAIN MARVEL has shown up well on the Polytrack and rates a good chance.

(1) CREATOR has shown some ability and can finish in the money.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(3) DAWN MISSION is over due and has run well on the Polytrack. He rates the horse to beat.

(6) IZUIZORIZUAINT has shown some signs of life and can feature.

(1) MONSIEUR CHEVELLE and (5) BELLE’S FIRST WAVE met last time over further. The latter appears to have the better form on the Polytrack.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(7) EVENING PRIMROSE has been taking on stronger and has done well on the Polytrack.

(1) ELECTRIC SURGE got a hefty 10-point shunt in the handicap after finishing sixth in a Group 1.

(3) TOP ME UP HOLLY goes very well over course and distance and gets the benefit of a 1.5kg allowance from the saddle.

(6) OH SO SQUISHY had her consistency rewarded last start. She is up in the handicap but her apprentice rider is in hot form.

RACE 6 ( 1,600M)

(4) UMVOTI won first time of asking and meets a weak field in her handicap debut. She could have too much class.

(7) MASTERS BEAUTY is lightly raced and needed her last run badly.

(2) ROSE WILLOW has steady Highveld form and older runners can often make good improvement on the Polytrack.

(1) ROY’S ROCKER has a light weight. Seldom far back since trying blinkers. Chance.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(4) PEDRO has improved with every recent start. Switches to the Polytrack but looks to be primed for this.

(1) CLEAN SLATE is down in class and has shown up well in two starts since his maiden win. Should go close.

(5) NATIONAL DREAM is lightly raced and has improved on the Polytrack. Very easy maiden winner last run.

(2) BEECHURST was second best last run but has a money chance again.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

Seriously open handicap.

(1) LESLIES PATHTOFAME is holding form well. The help from a claimer in the saddle and a good draw could see him home.

(9) MISS MAGICIAN takes on males but has put in two smart recent efforts on the Polytrack.

(6) IMITATION GAME is battling for his second win. The switch to the Polytrack could see him go close.

(4) LIFE GOES ON has not been far back at recent starts and his last win came on the Polytrack.