Unbeaten Gobsmacked to stun a fourth time

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(8) SIBERIAN STEEL was not disgraced on debut. Can only improve.

(2) TRE AMICI was placed in all three starts but was well behind. He can, however, take home another pay cheque.

(10) ABOVE THE WORLD loomed as a big threat at the Vaal on Thursday before staying on for fourth. Deserves another chance.

(3) TANGANGA races in new surroundings after a rest – respect.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(11) SPARKLING JUBILEE did well on debut and looks ready to go one better.

(3) CAPE LIGHTS is threatening and could get it right this time. However, (10) QUE CEU AZUL, if ready after a rest, must be considered a strong chance.

(2) BATIK disappointed last time but is back over a preferred trip.



RACE 3 (1,600M)

(9) TYRCONNELL found no market support on debut but flashed home late for a close second. He can only improve and rates the one to beat.

(1) ATLANTIC CITY was blowing last time but could get back on track and challenge for honours.

(5) LIBECCIO finished ahead of him then. Could battle to confirm.

(2) PHANTOMOFTHEFOREST needed his last run and must have a serious chance, too.



RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) MIKE’S CHICK was narrowly beaten after a rest but could make amends and resume winning ways.

(9) BLESS MY STARS is in receipt of 5.5kg and needed her last outing. Watch for a big run.

(8) INTOXICATING won well after a slow start to open her account and can only improve.

(3) BELLEVARDE comes off a rest and, if ready, should be thereabouts.



RACE 5 (2,000M)

In a tight finish last time, (4) THE KOP grabbed (3) STORMY WINTER (0.5kg better off) and then held off (9) KING’S CRUSADE (2.5kg better off).

(1) SUPREME DANCE was favourite in that contest but finished 1½ lengths adrift.

(8) FLASHY APACHE is a threat.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

Stable companions (2) VENGEANCE FOREVER, who is on debut for his new yard, as well as (7) ANGELSEA, who tries a longer distance, will be fancied to win.

Both (9) LAST CHEER and (10) LIVERPOOL LEGEND cannot be ignored for a piece of the action.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

Topweight (1) SOUND OF WARNING and stable companion (2) FULL VELOCITY have the class but may not yet be at peak fitness.

They concede 10kg and 8kg respectively to unbeaten three-year-old (6) GOBSMACKED, who will use it to her advantage.

(5) LUCY IN THE SKY could fill the placings.



RACE 8 (1,450M)

(3) POWER RANGER is overdue for a second win and, from pole position, could get his reward. Almost all the remaining runners could take honours if he fluffs his lines.

(10) FOLLOW THE PATH has a few held on form but needs to contend with a wide draw.

(1) RULE BY FORCE (on debut) and (6) JUST EMINENT (improved in his second start with blinkers) were shock winners last time and could go on.

(9) AFTER HOURS could get into the action, too.



RACE 9 (1,450M)

(2) KALAHARI BLUE will relish the extra distance. He is on the up and should give a good account of himself.

Fellow three-year-olds (1) ARIVIDICIO and (3) JOHNNY DOGS are running well and could be the main challengers.

(4) FUNKY MUSIC, (6) PROSPER’S GIFT, (7) LUTHULI and (12) JAVA HOUSE are not without hopes and could inject some value into the exotic bets.