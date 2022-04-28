The unbeaten Karangetang heading for the top

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(1) SHOEMAKER, the only winner in the race, eased in the betting as he was obviously not at his best. But he scored easily. He should be better and should have no problem with the little extra distance. The one to beat.

(3) OATHKEEPER found support in Shoemaker’s race but never kicked. He finished fourth. He returned making a respiratory noise. On 3kg better terms, he is expected to give an improved performance.

(7)NATIONAL STAR earned a cheque in his four races.

(5) STELLA ET CLAVIS and (4) PRIME EXAMPLE are looking to improve.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(4) BARD OF AVON is holding form. If this “tough” 1,400m does not find him out, he could take honours.

There should be nothing to choose between stablemates (6) WILLOW EXPRESS and (7) INDLAMU on their recent meeting. But Willow Express gets the nod on 3kg better terms.

(5) PRINCE OF FIRE is racing over a preferred distance. He could get into action.

(2) SUPER SILVANO has ability but is racing in new surroundings.

(1) VARS VICKY cannot be ignored.

RACE 3 (1,160M)

The two fillies from the Paul Peter yard look way ahead of the field, (2) MAHARANEE (won both her starts with consummate ease) and stablemate (4) QUEEN OF GAUL (heavily backed when a runaway debut winner) could have the race to themselves. Stable-elect Warren Kennedy has opted for Maharanee.

The rest of the field have claims for the minor money. Respect debutante (6) SIMPLE SIMPLE.

RACE 4 (1,160M)

(2) KARANGETANG won both his starts and looks headed to the top. (3) LAGUNA VERDE drifted in the betting on debut but won without raising a sweat. He will be even better with the experience.

(7) UNION SQUARE is another who got off to a winning start and has plenty of scope for improvement.

(5) SET TO GO is improving with racing.

(9) MISS COOL, a two-time-winning filly, gets 2.5kg from the males and could show up.

RACE 5 (1,160M)

(7) FREED FROM DESIRE was a beaten odds-on favourite last time. But she was found to be coughing. She could make amends.

(8) SOUND OF WARNING needed her last run and should make her presence felt.

(2) SWEET FUTURE is capable of a lot better. Respect.

(9) KISSING POINT did well in her first local run and could feature.

(1) GALLIC PRINCESS is better than her last run.

(3) WINTER SMOKE could pop up over the right trip.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

This Grade 1 Computaform Sprint over 1,000m could be the fastest in years. The pace will be on from the jump with trainer Peter’s fancied runners, (6) MASTER ARCHIE and (14) BIG BURN, in front and say catch me if you can.

(4) REAL GONE KID is running well. If ready in new surroundings, he could take it.

(3) MR COBBS and (1) BOHICA should be in the shake-up on collateral form.

Stablemates (10) HELLO WINTER HELLO and (11) TRUE TO LIFE could get into the action.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

This Grade 1 Premier’s Champions Challenge over 2,000m sees (1) KOMMETDIEDING looking to enter the history books and capture a Grade 1 in each of the three “big” centres. But there will be many out to ruin his chances.

(3) PUERTO MANZANO is back to his best and could finish off strongly. Stablemate (4) SECOND BASE is in form and should not be far off.

(12) SPARKLING WATER and (5) ZILLZAAL are holding form.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

Triple Tiara winner (4) RAIN IN HOLLAND is looking to add the Grade 2 4Racing Gerald Rosenberg’s Stakes over 2,000m for fillies and mares to her name. The distance should be ideal and she should make a bold bid.

(5) SPRINKLES disappointed last time. But, on previous form, she could challenge.

(3) OPERA GLASS always tries her best. She and (6) PERFECT WITNESS are looking for the tierce money.

RACE 9 (3,200M)

Stablemates (1) NEBRAAS and (4) BLACK THORN fought out a ding-dong battle in the recent Caradoc Gold Cup and could go at it again in the Grade 3 The Citizen Gold Bowl over 3,200m. The match-race could be repeated. But, with the 2kg difference, the positions could be reversed. The remaining runners are capable of getting into the tierce.