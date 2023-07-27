Underworld can rise again in Race 7

Race 1 (1,200m)

(1) BRIDGERTON has been very consistent without winning so far and a switch back to the turf could bring a change of luck and a winning turn.(12) THE LADY LOVE will prefer it back on the turf and is a danger in an open-looking race.

(2) DEVIL A SAINT should do much better than a recent unplaced finish and can bounce back.

(6) PISCES, (7) SINGLE FILE and (9) SWISS WALT are all capable of getting involved in the finish.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(14) PUBLIC BENEFIT looked an unlucky loser of her penultimate start and was not disgraced in a feature race last time out. Back in a maiden race, she can win but does take on elders and there are some rivals who are knocking at the door.

(7) GLOBAL AVENUE ran third at Kenilworth last time out and that form is normally good enough in the Eastern Cape. Justin Snaith sends out (5) CATCHUSIFYOUCAN and she has been consistent without winning and should fight out the finish.

(3) SKY VELOCITY makes her local debut and has a winning chance.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(7) RENOWNED was well beaten when fourth on soft last time. Can bounce back on firmer track.

(9) MOHANDAS handles both Poly and turf. Should contest the finish.

(6) REGAZZO GRANDE is improving and trainer Alan Greeff will be hoping for the best from her.

(2) MASTER OF DEFENSE and (1) FLAMING DRUM represent Gavin Smith and both could run well if at their best.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(3) SPRING AWAKENING has done well in this province. Looks the one to beat.

(6) TEATRO has been very consistent of late and should be right there at the finish. (8) SLIM JANNIE is holding form and should run well.

(1) STRANGER DANGER fluffed his lines on the Polytrack last time. Can do much better.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(1) DOUBLE CHECK quickened nicely when scoring at this track earlier this season and can win if finding that form.

(2) SPIRIT OF SILVANO was not disgraced last time and has a winning chance in this line-up.

(4) INDUS KNIGHT needed his local debut and could improve.

(5) HONEST QUEST has Richard Fourie in the irons and could like this track and trip.

Race 6 (3,200m)

(1) SILVER HOST has run well over this distance. He should fight out the finish but it is stablemate (5) TOP QUALITY who is the choice. Ran third in last season’s East Cape Derby. This distance should suit.

(4) HEATHCLIFF quickened nicely at last win. Improving.

(9) AMERICAN LANDING can take a hand in this.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(9) UNDERWORLD is on the up and is hat-trick seeking. A wide draw and the step-up in distance should not stop him. (3) FAIRY KNIGHT could get better the further he goes. The 1,400m of this race would be a nice start for him.

(4) GLOBAL BANKER beat stablemate (7) QUESTOR last time. That rival has won twice since then.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(9) SON OF ZEUS quickens to win his races well when in the mood and he could do so again.

(3) ALINGALONGA is probably better on the Polytrack but is not out of it.

(4) KEEP IT SECRET has done well at this course and has a winning chance.

(5) SECRET IS OURS, (6) PRINCE VIHAAN and (7) EL ROMIACHI are three others quite capable of winning.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(2) MAGNETIC DIME may be trainer Andre Nel’s best chance at this meeting although he does hold winning chances in a couple of the races.

(8) EXECUTOR let connections down last time but may prefer the turf and this longer distance. If things go his way, he could atone and score this time.

(6) SUMMER ODYSSEY has not been disgraced in some recent races and comes in with a winning chance.

(4) BAUBLES AND BEADS and (5) I LIKE IT HOT are both in good form and are not out of it.