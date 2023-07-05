United Council closing in on win

Race 1 (1,400m)

(4) MOCHA MACAROON is improving and rates the one to beat. (6) PASS THE BATON and (10) VILLAGE GREEN will appreciate the extra and could challenge. (7) PLAY WITH FIRE never got into it last time but is better than that. (2) FAIRY CIRCLE drifted in the betting last and ran accordingly. She can only improve.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(8) POCKET WATCH found no support on debut but ran on strongly to finish fourth. He can only improve with experience. (2) BROTHERHOODOFMAGIC never got into it last time but deserves another chance. Stablemate (6) HAT HOT HAT will enjoy the extra. (9) STORM AHEAD never recovered after a bad start last time. Watch newcomer (11) WYZEACT.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(5) COUNT YOUR CHANCES has been close up in blinkers and could crack it. (6) VIVACIOUS VICKY found problems last time and should not be far behind. Look for improvement from (7) ANDI’S GIRL, who will know more about it. Others are looking for minor placings. Watch first-timer (8) CUE THE REBEL.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(9) AZALEAS FOR ALL (back over a preferred trip) and (10) MIDNIGHT STROLL (found support and problems on debut) are looking to come on in heaps. (14) WHIRLYBIRD is improving and could get into the money. (2) WILKIES, (4) LORNA LILLY and (5) SOMEDAY MAYBE could make the quartet.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(8) LITTLE MIZ SWAGGER was unlucky not to have won last time. She could get her just reward. (7) EXPLOSIVE BOND showed marked improvement last time and could challenge. (9) PRINCESS AZARIAH can improve further. Three-year-olds (1) COUNTESS DANZA and (2) INEVITABLE are looking for minor money.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(9) JORDAN showed inexperience on debut and was grabbed late. He will know more about it. (7) HOLOCENE will be matching strides going for the judge and it could get close. If (6) GEORGE HANDEL gets cover, he could run them down. (1) PIKE PLACE and (3) BROADWAY can earn minor money.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(4) SAMOA should be backed again. Go close. However, (3) TIME FOR CHARITY is in form and should make her presence felt.(11) DARK TIDE cannot be ignored and will be catching late. (5) FORT LAUDERDALE showed improvement last time and, with (8) BACK TO BASICS as well as (9) LULU’S BOY, could fight for the minor placings.

Race 8 (1,800m)

(3) UNITED COUNCIL needed her last run. Can bounce back to winning ways. (8) KWAZZI’S LADY is looking for four straight wins, however, (5) BOLD FORTUNE could turn it around on 6.5kg better terms for 3.75 lengths. Stablemates (1) ROCK THE FOX and (2) ESCAPE ARTIST make up the short list.