United Council closing in on win
Race 1 (1,400m)
(4) MOCHA MACAROON is improving and rates the one to beat. (6) PASS THE BATON and (10) VILLAGE GREEN will appreciate the extra and could challenge. (7) PLAY WITH FIRE never got into it last time but is better than that. (2) FAIRY CIRCLE drifted in the betting last and ran accordingly. She can only improve.
Race 2 (1,400m)
(8) POCKET WATCH found no support on debut but ran on strongly to finish fourth. He can only improve with experience. (2) BROTHERHOODOFMAGIC never got into it last time but deserves another chance. Stablemate (6) HAT HOT HAT will enjoy the extra. (9) STORM AHEAD never recovered after a bad start last time. Watch newcomer (11) WYZEACT.
Race 3 (1,200m)
(5) COUNT YOUR CHANCES has been close up in blinkers and could crack it. (6) VIVACIOUS VICKY found problems last time and should not be far behind. Look for improvement from (7) ANDI’S GIRL, who will know more about it. Others are looking for minor placings. Watch first-timer (8) CUE THE REBEL.
Race 4 (1,200m)
(9) AZALEAS FOR ALL (back over a preferred trip) and (10) MIDNIGHT STROLL (found support and problems on debut) are looking to come on in heaps. (14) WHIRLYBIRD is improving and could get into the money. (2) WILKIES, (4) LORNA LILLY and (5) SOMEDAY MAYBE could make the quartet.
Race 5 (1,600m)
(8) LITTLE MIZ SWAGGER was unlucky not to have won last time. She could get her just reward. (7) EXPLOSIVE BOND showed marked improvement last time and could challenge. (9) PRINCESS AZARIAH can improve further. Three-year-olds (1) COUNTESS DANZA and (2) INEVITABLE are looking for minor money.
Race 6 (1,600m)
(9) JORDAN showed inexperience on debut and was grabbed late. He will know more about it. (7) HOLOCENE will be matching strides going for the judge and it could get close. If (6) GEORGE HANDEL gets cover, he could run them down. (1) PIKE PLACE and (3) BROADWAY can earn minor money.
Race 7 (1,200m)
(4) SAMOA should be backed again. Go close. However, (3) TIME FOR CHARITY is in form and should make her presence felt.(11) DARK TIDE cannot be ignored and will be catching late. (5) FORT LAUDERDALE showed improvement last time and, with (8) BACK TO BASICS as well as (9) LULU’S BOY, could fight for the minor placings.
Race 8 (1,800m)
(3) UNITED COUNCIL needed her last run. Can bounce back to winning ways. (8) KWAZZI’S LADY is looking for four straight wins, however, (5) BOLD FORTUNE could turn it around on 6.5kg better terms for 3.75 lengths. Stablemates (1) ROCK THE FOX and (2) ESCAPE ARTIST make up the short list.
