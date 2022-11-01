Vaal debut but Fast Love can still bloom

RACE 1 (1,600m)

(16) WORLD’S BEST appeared underdone on debut but acquitted himself well to finish third. He will come on heaps.

(1) DJ JUNIOR has the form but is coming off a long layoff and could just need it.

(2) ATLANTIC CITY has been costly to follow but he could get it right.

(3) FANTASTIC IMPACT is racing in new surroundings after a lengthy break but is capable. Watch the betting.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(5) ON THE GUEST LIST and (13) LAST WILD ONE (will relish the extra distance) are drawn well and must be respected.

(8) CANTFOOLME found support in both starts and could get it right.

(1) BRAZILIAN STORM is drawn on the inside and has a chance if problem free.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) READY TO FLY needed her last run and has had enough prep time for this run. The one to beat.

(6) GILDA GRAY, who is running close, could be the biggest threat.

(7) CERULEAN DANCER was not far behind her and the form should work out.

(3) LIGHT OF DAY needed her last outing and must be a serious contender.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) MIKE’S CHICK is having her peak run and should contest the finish.

But she is giving the in-form (5) MAGICAL FLIGHT 5kg, which could make it a close affair.

(9) DARK TRAVEL is also carrying 4.5kg less and could get into the action.

(4) STRIKE A MATCH has been disappointing but could come right over the extra distance.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(10) ALFAATIK raced as a gelding after a break and toyed with his field. He could be anything.

(8) FIFTH OF JULY is ultra-consistent with six runner-up positions from his last eight starts. He could improve those stats.

(5) GREAT AFFAIR has not been far back and could get into the mix.

(13) BANHA BRIDGE could pull it off.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(9) FAST LOVE is making his Vaal debut after his gutsy win at Turffontein. He should score again. (6) TUSCAN WINTER pulled up lame last time but deserves another chance.

(2) WHAFEEF, (3) SIR MICHAEL and (4) BARNEYS PRIDE have good form lines and are capable.

(5) GALLIC TRIBE scored emphatically over 1,450m on his local debut. Chance again.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) THUNDERSTONE was not striding out on debut as a gelding after a long break. He is a lot better and could get back on track.

(3) WHATYOUWAITINGFOR looks well-above average. She won second-up but has been out of action for nearly six months and that is a concern.

(2) PERMESSO AVANTI and (5) DROP OF TIME could get into the money.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(1) TWICE THE STORM has ability. Watch for market support.

(5) CORVETTE CAPTAIN is holding form. He beat (14) BACK TO BASICS by 1¼ lengths but is 2kg better off, so should confirm.

(11) TWICE AS WILD and (13) POWER RANGER (not striding out last time) are more for the short list.