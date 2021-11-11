Val D'Orcia shoots for four-in-a-row

RACE 1 (2,600M)

(5) MASAAKEN is a maturing stayer. She looks the one to beat. But, if she fluffs her lines, any one of the remaining eight runners could capitalise.

(7) LIVERPOOL LEGEND and (6) LAST CHEER could challenge.

(2) ROYAL MAZARIN needs to reproduce his last form.

(1) SECRET IS OURS has been running good races. He could feature.

RACE 2 (1,450M)

(3) CODE ZERO comes off a maiden win and looks to have plenty of scope for improvement.

(1) BUCK'S FIZZ was not disgraced in his post-maiden run and should make a race of it.

(5) TIMBAVATI RIVER could get the first run from the pole position.

(2) CORVETTE CAPTAIN jumps from wide out which could be a blessing in disguise as it would allow him to settle.

(8) ESCAPE ARTIST won well after a rest and can only improve.

RACE 3 (1,450M)

(3) APPROACH CONTROL is long overdue for a fourth victory and should get into the fight for honours.

(4) INDLAMU has never been out the money and should relish the slight drop in trip.

(5) SOUND OF SUMMER disappointed last time and could resume winning ways over a preferred distance.

(1) WHORLY WHORLY and (6) CAPTAIN HINDSIGHT battled on at their last outings. Either one could pull it off.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(8) MOONSHININGTHROUGH was rested after an impressive debut win. She could go in again being fresh.

(7) RUN APRIL RUN and (4) SHELDON are more than capable.

(9) SOCIAL IMAGE comes off a break after a decent performance in a feature. Must be respected.

(2) CAPTAIN LANNISTER races as a gelding for the first time after a break. He jumps from a wide draw and could just need it.

(3) TEAM GOLD could get into the quartet.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(4) BUREAU DES LEGENDE showed good improvement when winning both her starts over 1,600m. She is on a hat-trick mission over the same distance.

(2) OCEAN WARRIOR strolled in on his debut and, in new surroundings, he could be anything.

(6) ABOUT TO STORM tries further and could prove better than stable companion (1) REMEMBER WHEN, who is no slouch.

(5) ANOTHER LEVEL comes off a maiden win but has scope for improvement.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) LION OF THE DESERT is maturing and the little extra distance will help. A hat-trick is on the cards.

(4) BANHA BRIDGE is running well and should make his presence felt.

(2) FSQUADRON could finish off strongly over 1,600m.

(5) LITTLE PRINCE was not disgraced in his post-maiden outing after a rest and will come on.

(3) BEY SUYAY runs fresh in his new surroundings and could get into the reckoning.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(5) VAL D'ORCIA is unbeaten and meets a very competitive field. There is plenty of strength in those legs and could make it four on the trot.

(8) ESKIMO PIE, (3) SEA WAYS, (4) BALLON D'OR and (6) BACK TO BLACK should finish close together on recent collateral form and any could come out tops.

(1) STORMY WINTER needed his last run and will come on.

(2) IMPERIAL MASTER and (7) HAVE A GO JO make up the field and are not out of it.