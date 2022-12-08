Van Gogh’s form paints a thousand words

Race 1 (1,000m)

(3) CONNECTION showed promise on debut but was a bit disappointing subsequently. However, he was not disgraced when fourth last time. He has changed trainers and can salute against a weak field after returning from a break.

(1) SEISMIC EVENT is clearly a threat. The gelding was unlucky not to win his last start.

(7) PERONZADA was caught very late last time and is progressing.

(6) JOYOUS JUBILEE can improve in his new surroundings.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(10) LADY CHARTOUCHE found support on debut. She was slowly away but quickened nicely late. Looking smarter, the filly should be suited by the extra distance.

The nicely bred (1) DREAMT I COULD FLY could be wanting a bit further, but has run well in both local starts and should be right there at the finish.

(2) LITTLE MISS KJ may have just needed her local debut and has scope for improvement.

(3) HAZY CRAZY NIGHT probably needs further to be at her best but could earn some money.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(4) LAST STORM has been a disappointment in that he has yet to win a race. But he has run well in both starts in the Eastern Cape. His latest was against winners. If the Polytrack is not a problem, he could break the duck for his current trainer.

(5) VUVUZELO UMLILO showed improvement when trying the Polytrack, but the winner was well beaten in his latest outing.

(1) COPERNICUS has some fair form, but has missed both his intended starts for his current trainer. He may need this run but deserves respect.

(2) GREEK MAFIA did not fare badly in his three starts. Place chance.

Race 4 (1,900m)

(11) VAN GOGH returned to form with a decent third last time over 2,400m. Fitter, the 2,000m winner will appreciate coming back to 1,900m.

(9) GOLD ROCK is consistent and could like the longer distance.

(1) ASSURED does not always show his best side. If he does, he has a winning chance.

(2) KING’S CRUSADE is making his local debut and is trying the Polytrack but should be included in all bets.

(3) ABLUEAZURE looks a hard ride but has a winning chance.

Race 5 (1,900m)

(3) HEATHCLIFF quickened nicely last time and looks to be an improving sort. The course and distance should suit him.

(11) JASPERO continues to hold his form and, one of these days, he may keep his head in front at the line.

(10) OSCEOLA is making his local debut but has run well on the Polytrack and has a winning chance.

(2) YOUNG NELSON is course-and-distance suited. Respect.

(4) VIDA FUTURA seems better than his last two runs.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(9) COOL RUNNINGS is searching for a hat-trick. He was full of running in both wins. Although picking up five points for each, he would not be a surprise winner.

(2) SOWETO ROSE has been consistent and is course-and-distance suited.

(3) MY AMI BEACH is better than her last run suggests. Can consider.

(4) VICTORY OF DUBAI, (5) JEAN PAUL and (6) BETHEL are also capable of better than their most recent runs.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(3) GRAZINGINTHEGRASS may have been stretched by the 2,000m trip last time in a tough race. He is course-and-distance suited and could bounce back.

(1) GLOBAL DRUMMER is a fighter. The step-up in distance should not be a problem but he has been finding one better these days.

(5) BOLD RESOLVE quickened nicely late last time and has been a revelation this season.

(6) FERRARI ICE had Bold Resolve behind him last time when scoring, so clearly he cannot be dismissed from making it a double.

Race 8 (1,300m)

(4) IQEMBULABESIFAZANE is clearly a tough ride to win with. But she is better than her last run suggests and should perform well.

(5) OWLETTE is in good form, finding one to beat last time but has a wide draw.

(6) STATE OF MIND is well drawn and could be ready to run a big race.

(7) AIMEE’S IDOL and (8) FLOWERS OF NIKE are coming off good maiden successes and could be ahead of the handicapper. They should be included in all exotics.