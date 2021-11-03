Verry Elleegant is an Aussie heroine

On a Tuesday afternoon at the Flemington Racecourse in Victoria, Verry Elleegant demolished red-hot favourite Incentivise to win the coveted A$8 million (S$8.1 million) Melbourne Cup.

As expected, the atmosphere was electric and it was made even more "party-like" by the fact that 10,000 racegoers were allowed on-course for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

Yes, "the race that stops a nation" truly lived up to its name and awesome billing.

It was helped along the way, of course, by a great showing from a great mare.

With James McDonald in the saddle, the six-year-old came from behind in a thrilling finish to the gruelling 3,200m handicap at Flemington, considered the ultimate test of stamina and staying power.

Incentivise, the shortest-priced favourite, at A$2.90, since the legendary Phar Lap more than 90 years ago, was second, some 31/2 lengths behind. Then came Spanish Mission and Floating Artist.

"I love her to bits," blurted an emotional McDonald of his Chris Waller-trained horse, who finished seventh last year and was priced in the Australian betting market as an $18 shot.

For the record, Verry Elleegant paid $82 in Singapore.

"She's been so good to me. She's a superstar and I'm so proud of her," said McDonald.

"She was relaxed out there. She was so relaxed the whole way. When I looked around at the 600m, I was blowing kisses to her the whole way.

"I don't know. I just can't believe what's just happened. I never thought I would ever win one, you know.

"I always dreamed of winning one, but it's so hard to win."

The reigning Australian Horse Of The Year, she became the first mare to win the Cup since Makybe Diva in 2005.

She also defied history by carrying the greatest weight (57kg) to victory since Protectionist in 2014.

It was a major upset with Incentivise winning his last nine races, including the prestigious Caulfield Cup a fortnight ago, with few expecting him to lose.

But he had never raced over such a long distance and, after being among the leading pack for much of the race, he began fading over the final 300m, as Verry Elleegant came storming through.

The race was won in front of fans, who were back after one of the world's longest series of lockdowns recently ended, with cheers to the sound of popping champagne corks once more accompanying the thundering of hooves across the turf.

The race was reduced to 23 starters after Future Score was ruled out after a late fitness test showed lameness in his right foreleg.

Stricter veterinary checks have been introduced after the deaths of six horses associated with the Cup since 2013, including Anthony Van Dyck, one of the pre-race favourites last year who broke down with 500m to go.